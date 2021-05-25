Decatur’s Bonnie Frost and Leah South lead a group of 11 girls named to the All-State soccer team selected by coaches from around the state.
Frost and South, who just completed their junior seasons for the Red Raiders, were named to the All-State team that covers all classifications. They were also named to the Class 6A team.
Joining Frost and South on the Class 6A squad is Decatur keeper Kacey Powell, who was a second-team selection.
The Class 4A-5A team has six area players. On the first team are West Morgan’s Marijulia Delgado and Brandy Hernandez along with Priceville’s Ellie Stockwell. On the second team are Priceville’s Karli Wade and Anna Katherine Hopkins along with Brewer keeper Kelsey Cameron.
The 1A-3A teams include Clements’ Leslie Gonzales and Elkmont’s Steph Villa Marcial.
