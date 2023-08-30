This past summer, Decatur Heritage football coach Nikita Stover said running back Savarius Evans was one of the best players in North Alabama.
Last Friday, Evans showed everyone exactly why Stover believes that. In a 63-15 season opening win over Section, Evans rushed 15 times for a blistering 273 yards and six touchdowns.
Oh and by the way: He's only a freshman.
"He's worked most of it off, but he's still got some baby fat on him," Stover said with a laugh.
At 5-foot-10, 205 pounds, Evans certainly doesn't look like a freshman. The Section Lions would probably tell you he doesn't play like one, either.
Like his coach, Evans also believes he's one of the best players around. He feels like his performance Friday night proved that.
"I couldn't wait to get out there and show what I can do. I think I put a lot of people on notice," Evans said.
Only 15 years of age, he's already got a season of starting experience under his belt. The freshman started as an eighth grader last season, rushing for 825 yards and six touchdowns.
In one game, he's already rushed for more than a quarter of the yards that he rushed for in 2022 and has matched his touchdown total.
He credits the experience he gained last year for helping him get ready.
"Last year was my first year playing varsity. It was a whole different speed, different level than I was used to," Evans said. "I realized I had to be stronger, faster and more physical."
"I'm a much better player now than I was last year," Evans added.
Being able to make such an improvement in just one year should strike fear in all opposing teams. Just one game into his freshman season, Evans still has almost four full seasons left.
That's a lot of time for a player hungry to reach his goal of playing at the next level.
"I still have a lot I can improve on. I feel like I've only scratched the surface of what I can do," said Evans.
"He wants to play college football and he's going to do whatever it takes to make that happen," Stover added.
Evans wasn't the only one turning heads Friday night.
Coming off a 4-6 season in which the Eagles lost four games by 10 or less points and missed the playoffs, Decatur Heritage was eager to put the 2022 season in the rearview mirror.
With a dominating 48-point win over Section, a team they beat by just two points last year, the Eagles sent what they believe is an emphatic signal to all of Class 1A that Decatur Heritage is back.
"I think the confidence that it gave our kids can't be overstated. Now they believe what we've been telling them all offseason," Stover said. "Youth killed us last year, but they see now that they can play with any team. They can be as physical as any team."
Decatur Heritage will travel this Friday night to Carbon Hill to take on the Bulldogs in the last game before region play starts. Evans is already thinking about how he can top his 273 yard performance against Section.
"I think I can get 300 yards," he said.
