Decatur Heritage’s girls subregional game tonight has been moved from 7 p.m. to 6 because of the weather.
Decatur Heritage (16-13) hosts Marion County (22-9). The winner advances to play Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State.
Other games scheduled for tonight are Hartselle at Muscle Shoals, Athens at Cullman, Douglas at Brewer, East Limestone at West Point, Fayette County at Priceville, West Limestone at Rogers, East Lawrence at Lauderdale County, Red Bay at Hatton, Tanner at Addison, Valley Head at Lindsay Lane and R.A. Hubbard at Skyline.
