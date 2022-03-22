Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks and Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle are finalists for state player of the year honors.
Marchbanks is a finalist in Class 6A girls. Kyle is a finalist in Class 1A boys. Both were announced Sunday as first-team All-State selections.
The finalists for Player of the Year honors were announced today by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Each classification will have a player of the year for boys and girls. From that group comes the selection for Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball.
Marchbanks is now a two-time All-State selection. She led her team to the Northwest Regional while averaging 23.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
The Samford signee, who first played on the varsity in the seventh grade, scored 2,261 points in her career. She was selected to play in the recent Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
Kyle is a two-time All-State selection. He was The Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year in 2021. Kyle was also The Daily’s 1A-4A football Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.
Decatur Heritage advanced to the Class 1A state tournament semifinals in 2021 and the state finals this past season.
This season Kyle was a double-double machine. He averaged 21.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. The Northeast Regional MVP also recorded 98 steals and 21 blocks.
Kyle plans to sign Thursday to play football at the University of North Alabama as a preferred walk-on.
The basketball winners will be named at a luncheon on March 31 at the Renaissance in Montgomery.
ASWA FINALISTS
Class 7A girls
Aniya Hubbard, Hoover
Reniya Kelly, Hoover
Kelsey Thompson, Davidson
Class 6A girls
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle
Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford
Class 5A girls
Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield
Je'Nyiah Silas, Lee-Huntsville
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
Class 4A girls
Chloe Siegel, Deshler
Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler
Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central
Class 3A girls
Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Chr.
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore
Class 2A girls
Ace Austin, Spring Garden
Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's
Molly Heard, Pisgah
Class 1A girls
Erin Culp, Marion Co.
Amonei Cunningham, McIntosh
Timya Thurman, Linden
AISA girls
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood
Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep
Class 7A boys
Jordan Frazier, James Clemens
Labaron Philon, Baker
Elijah Terry, Enterprise
Class 6A boys
Christopher Blount, Huffman
Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
Corey Stephenson, Hueytown
Class 5A boys
Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay
Jacari Lane, Lee-Huntsville
Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley
Class 4A boys
John Broom, Jacksonville
Antonio Kite, Anniston
Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co.
Class 3A boys
Ja'borri McGhee, Winfield
Cole Millican, Plainview
Alex Odam, Piedmont
Class 2A boys
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.
Anthony Johnson, Midfield
Logan Patterson, Section
Class 1A boys
Will Bonner, Belgreen
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
Reed Trapp, Covenant Chr.
AISA boys
Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts
Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Aca.
Robert Rose, Autauga Aca.
