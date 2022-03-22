Hartselle Masyn Marchbanks
Buy Now

Hartselle's Masyn Marchbanks is a finalist for Class 6A player of the year. [DAVID ELWELL/THE DECATUR DAILY]

Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks and Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle are finalists for state player of the year honors.

Marchbanks is a finalist in Class 6A girls. Kyle is a finalist in Class 1A boys. Both were announced Sunday as first-team All-State selections.

The finalists for Player of the Year honors were announced today by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Each classification will have a player of the year for boys and girls. From that group comes the selection for Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball.

Marchbanks is now a two-time All-State selection. She led her team to the Northwest Regional while averaging 23.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The Samford signee, who first played on the varsity in the seventh grade, scored 2,261 points in her career. She was selected to play in the recent Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Kyle is a two-time All-State selection. He was The Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year in 2021. Kyle was also The Daily’s 1A-4A football Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Decatur Heritage advanced to the Class 1A state tournament semifinals in 2021 and the state finals this past season.

This season Kyle was a double-double machine. He averaged 21.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. The Northeast Regional MVP also recorded 98 steals and 21 blocks.

Kyle plans to sign Thursday to play football at the University of North Alabama as a preferred walk-on.

The basketball winners will be named at a luncheon on March 31 at the Renaissance in Montgomery.

ASWA FINALISTS

Class 7A girls

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover

Reniya Kelly, Hoover

Kelsey Thompson, Davidson

Class 6A girls

Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle

Samiya Steele, Hazel Green

XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford

Class 5A girls

Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield

Je'Nyiah Silas, Lee-Huntsville

Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville

Class 4A girls

Chloe Siegel, Deshler

Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler

Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central

Class 3A girls

Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Chr.

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee

Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore

Class 2A girls

Ace Austin, Spring Garden

Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's

Molly Heard, Pisgah

Class 1A girls

Erin Culp, Marion Co.

Amonei Cunningham, McIntosh

Timya Thurman, Linden

AISA girls

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood

Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep

Class 7A boys

Jordan Frazier, James Clemens

Labaron Philon, Baker

Elijah Terry, Enterprise

Class 6A boys

Christopher Blount, Huffman

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

Corey Stephenson, Hueytown

Class 5A boys

Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay

Jacari Lane, Lee-Huntsville

Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley

Class 4A boys

John Broom, Jacksonville

Antonio Kite, Anniston

Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co.

Class 3A boys

Ja'borri McGhee, Winfield

Cole Millican, Plainview

Alex Odam, Piedmont

Class 2A boys

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.

Anthony Johnson, Midfield

Logan Patterson, Section

Class 1A boys

Will Bonner, Belgreen

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

Reed Trapp, Covenant Chr.

AISA boys

Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts

Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Aca.

Robert Rose, Autauga Aca.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.