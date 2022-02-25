There were 14 area teams that entered the portal called high school basketball regional tournaments.
Only one survived the journey to come out on the other side into the state tournament in Birmingham.
The Class 1A Decatur Heritage boys carry the flag for the area into play Monday at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. The Eagles need just two more wins to be state champions for the first time since 2019.
Decatur Heritage (19-8) plays Brantley (24-6) at 10:30 a.m. in the semifinals. The other 1A semifinal matchup is Covenant Christian (27-6) vs. Autaugaville (27-2).
The Class 1A championship game is Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
Admission to the state tournament is $12. Tickets are available at GoFan.co.
The final four teams in Class 1A all finished the season ranked high in the last state rankings from the Alabama Sport Writers Association. Autaugaville, the defending state champion, came in at No. 1. Then it was Covenant Christian at No. 4, Brantley at No. 5 and Decatur Heritage at No. 6.
Those final state rankings may be spot on for seeding this final four. Experience and size are huge factors to success in Birmingham. Autaugaville has both.
It was a close call for Decatur Heritage in the Northeast Regional championship game. After being down 14 in the first half, the Eagles won 43-41 over Faith Christian. Tournament MVP Brayden Kyle scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds. Decatur Heritage is making its sixth trip to state and third in the last four years.
Brantley took the Southeast Regional crown with a 62-52 win over Loachapoka. Southeast MVP Tucker Kilcrease scored 24 points in the championship game. He was 7 of 9 from behind the 3-point line.
This is Brantley’s eighth trip to the state tournament and first since 2013. The Bulldogs were state champions in 1993 and 1995.
Autaugaville advanced to state with a 63-51 win over Keith in the Southwest Regional. Autaugaville’s 6-foot-4 guard Jaden Nixon was the Southwest MVP after recording 43 points and 14 rebounds in two games. This is Autaugaville’s 12th trip to state with four state championships.
Covenant Christian out of Tuscumbia is making its first trip to the state tournament. The Eagles beat R.A. Hubbard, 51-22, to claim the Northwest Regional championship behind the play of 6-5 Reed Trapp and 6-10 center Haston Alexander.
The Decatur Heritage vs. Brantley matchup features two of the best multi-sport athletes in the state. Heritage’s Kyle was a first-team All-State selection last season in basketball. He was also the first-team All-State quarterback in 2020 and 2021. Kyle is going to North Alabama as a preferred walk-on.
Kilcrease was first-team All-State at quarterback in 2019. He was second-team in 2020 behind Kyle. Last fall he missed some games due to injuries, but still was an honorable mention selection. He signed to play football at Troy.
The basketball matchup between Decatur Heritage and Brantley with Kyle and Kilcrease should be entertaining. Too bad we could not have seen a football matchup. Maybe that can come in college, but first there’s a big basketball game to be played Monday.
