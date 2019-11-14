Decatur Heritage football coach Steve Meek said he’s mentioned briefly to his team this week about the last time the Eagles played Donoho.
There was really no reason for a deep discussion about that game in 2014. Turns out it was a momentous night in the history of Decatur Heritage football, but not a memory to rehash before Friday. The Donoho Falcons blasted the Eagles, 65-0.
“It was our first playoff game and we were just tickled to be in the playoffs,” Meek said. “I hope Friday’s game goes better for us this time.”
That loss turned into a springboard for one of the most successful programs in the area. Since that loss in 2014, Decatur Heritage has gone 48-12 with five playoff appearances and a 6-4 playoff record.
“We have come a long way since that game,” Meek said.
Decatur Heritage (11-0) gets another opportunity against Donoho (9-1) on Friday in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. The winner of the battle of the birds advances to the quarterfinals to play the Mars Hill Bible vs. South Lamar winner.
Unlike the 2014 game, this meeting should be more competitive. Decatur Heritage is undefeated, averages nearly 40 points a game while allowing just 11.4 points on defense. Only three opponents scored more than 14 points. Four scored seven or less, including one shutout.
Donoho’s one loss was to Spring Garden, which is still playing in the 1A playoffs. The Falcons average scoring 30 points a game while allowing just 8.7 points a game. Two opponents have been shut out. Four opponents each scored just six points.
If it comes down to defense, two of the key players for Decatur Heritage are seniors Hank Davis and Jackson Kyle. Davis, who also plays some quarterback, is a starting linebacker. Kyle splits time between receiver and in the defensive backfield.
“Hank has been a spark on our defense,” Meek said. “He’s undersized (5-foot-8, 180 pounds), but he’s such a good player. He hustles all over the field and offenses have to account for him.”
Davis has contributed to the football team since he was a freshman. This season he moved from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. The move has allowed him to roam from sideline to sideline with more opportunities to make tackles. He is second on the team with 93.
Davis is also a weapon on offense with 426 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. He’s also passed for three touchdowns.
“I think of myself as a linebacker who sometimes plays quarterback,” Davis said. “When there’s a short yardage situation, that’s when they usually send me in at quarterback. I love it.”
This is Kyle’s first season of football since middle school. He’s devoted his time to basketball and it paid off with a state championship last season.
“I decided to play football again my senior year mainly just to be around my friends,” Kyle said. “I knew they were going to have a great season and I wanted to be part of it.”
Kyle has made a big contribution in the defensive backfield. He’s tied for the team lead with five interceptions.
“Jackson has been a huge help for our defense,” Meek said. “He understands the game and plays aggressive.”
Kyle (5-7, 160) said his aggressive style of play comes from basketball. He was the point guard and had a key role in the team’s press defense.
“My job was to read the ball and cut off long passes against our press,” Kyle said. “Basically, that’s what I do for the football team. The basketball experience has helped me to read quarterbacks when they are looking to pass.”
If the past means anything, Friday’s game should be one to remember. Based on Decatur Heritage’s last two trips to the second round, it should be close and go down to the final seconds or beyond. In 2015, Decatur Heritage beat Spring Garden, 30-22, in overtime. In 2016, the Eagles won at Cedar Bluff, 42-41.
“That was two great games that we’ll always remember,” Meek said. “I hope Friday’s game is another one like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.