TRINITY — Once again, the Decatur Heritage offense showed that easing the football down the field isn’t generally an important part of the offensive game plan. Instead, quarterback Brayden Kyle and the Eagles offense used five big-chunk passing plays to lead the way in a 47-20 victory over visiting Waterloo in a Class 1A Region 8 game at West Morgan High.
How important was the big play? So much so that the Eagles defense also got in on the act. The Eagles not only got interceptions from Ty Tyson and Nash Rippen, but Tyson carried his back 68 yards for a touchdown. Tyson also had a fumble recovery for the Eagles.
The big play was a big part of the Eagles (5-2, 4-0 Region 8) handing Waterloo (4-3) its first region loss.
“We’ve been a very explosive team,” said Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek. “At times we’ve driven the ball methodically down the field, and other times we’ve hit big-chunk plays.”
On Friday, the Eagles chose to let Kyle, a 6-foot-2, 223-pound junior, sling the football around the field. In the first half alone, Kyle threw for 238 yards with scoring tosses of 63 yards to Sean Zerkle, 36 and 35 yards to Alex Malone, and 39 yards to Tyler Founds.
Mix in Tyson’s interception return, and the Eagles enjoyed a 34-0 halftime lead.
“He’s big time,” Meek said of his team’s quarterback. “We knew he would be special. He’s a hard worker, he loves the game, he studies the game and he’s got a big arm. I think he’s going to be a good quarterback for somebody after high school.”
Kyle finished 11 of 22 for 282 yards, adding a 32-yard scoring toss to Maddux Terry in the fourth quarter, and rushed four times for 35 yards. Nine Decatur Heritage players caught at least one pass, with Zerkle (three for 84 yards) and Founds (three for 51 yards) leading the way. Founds added a 16-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, while Malone’s 35-yard touchdown reception, during which he eluded nearly every Waterloo defender without being touched, may have been the game’s most impressive play.
The Decatur Heritage defense allowed just 67 yards in the first half, but Waterloo managed to score three times after halftime.
Decatur Heritage has a big region game next week as the Eagles visit R.A. Hubbard with first place on the line.
