For two teams that had not seen the basketball court much in the last week, both Decatur Heritage teams came out firing on all cylinders Friday in sub-regional contests.
The Decatur Heritage boys, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, smoked visiting Woodville, 76-40, with 13 players finding their way into the scoring column.
“It was a really complete game by our team,” Decatur Heritage boys coach Jason Marshall said. “Our offense was good and our defense was really good. That was the kind of basketball you want to playing this time of the year.
The Decatur Heritage girls knocked off Valley Head, 47-36, behind 16 points each from Alex Jackson and Elizabeth Wilson.
“I will give my girls a solid A for the way they played today,” first-year Decatur Heritage girls coach Johnny Jones said. “We hadn’t played in over a week and practiced just one time. They did a really good job of grinding out a win. Right now, it’s all about surviving and advancing.”
Both teams advance to Northeast Regional semifinal games Saturday. The girls (14-12) play at Coosa Christian in Gadsden at 3:30 p.m. The boys (17-7) play at Ragland at 6 p.m.
Since Ragland is about 25 miles from Gadsden, the faithful legion of Decatur Heritage fans should be able to make both games.
“That means a lot to our kids,” Marshall said. “Our fans are really loyal, and I’m sure most of them will make both games.”
--
Decatur Heritage boys 76, Woodville 40: This game was decided pretty quick. Decatur Heritage jumped out to a 10-0 lead, helped by two 3-point baskets by Bryant Pitts. It was 21-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles opened the second quarter with a 17-0 run, and it was 47-18 at halftime. The lead was 65-30 after three and grew to as many as 35 in the fourth quarter.
Junior Brayden Kyle was the only Eagle in double figures with 19 points. He didn’t play much in the second half after scoring 13 in the first half. He also had nine rebounds.
Clay Smith and Sean Zerkle each had nine points. Smith, Pitts and Bo Solley each hit two 3s. Zerkle had 13 rebounds. Smith had six assists.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 47, Valley Head 36: Jackson’s 11 points in the first half pushed the Eagles out to a 25-16 halftime lead.
Valley head cut the lead to eight points twice in the second half, but could get no closer. Wilson had seven of her team’s nine points in the fourth quarter.
