After opening the season with a couple of losses to two schools in higher classifications, Decatur Heritage has been red hot.
The Eagles are 5-0 with wins over five fellow Class 1A opponents. There was a forfeit win over Vina. The other four wins were blowouts over Phillips, 41-10, Shoals Christian, 46-0, Woodville, 55-14 and Waterloo, 52-14.
Decatur Heritage (5-2, 4-0) dominated in the four wins on the field with big halftime leads that led to a running clock in the second half. Coach Steve Meek turned many of his offensive starters into spectators after intermission.
That’s probably not going to be the case tonight when Decatur Heritage hosts R.A. Hubbard (4-2, 4-0) at West Morgan. It should be a tight battle to the end in the 10th meeting between the Eagles and the Chiefs.
“Every school we play gives us their best game,” Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle said. “We expect it from them. We have to bring our best. It should be a fun game.”
The prize to the winner is becoming the big favorite to take the Class 1A, Region 8 championship.
The seasons for both schools are mirror images. Decatur Heritage had its 0-2 start and has won five in a row. R.A. Hubbard lost its first two games, also against schools in higher classifications, and has won four in a row.
“They’ve gotten better each week, and I’m sure they will be ready for us,” Meek said.
This rivalry began in Meek’s second season at Decatur Heritage in 2012. The Chiefs won 32-14. They won the next two by nearly identical scores, 32-10 and 32-13.
Decatur Heritage’s first win over the Chiefs, 56-23, came in 2015. That was the season for the Eagles' first region championship. They also advanced to the semifinal round of the state playoffs.
That was the beginning of a run of success for the Eagles over the Chiefs. They have won five of the last six meetings. R.A. Hubbard’s last victory came in 2018, 41-20.
The last two games have been tight with Decatur Heritage winning 28-20 in 2019 and 43-36 last season.
“That was some game last year,” Kyle said. “We were down 24-7 and found our way back. I was drained (physically). I felt more than dead after the game ended.”
In last year’s game, the Chiefs limited Kyle to just nine completions in 19 attempts for 123 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Stopping or slowing down Kyle will be key for the Chiefs. Last Friday in the 38-point win over Waterloo, he threw for three touchdowns and ran for four. The week before in the 41-point win over Woodville, Kyle threw for five touchdowns and ran for two.
Working to R.A. Hubbard’s advantage is a big size advantage in the defensive line. The Chiefs have five players that are listed on the team roster as weighing 250 pounds or more. That includes senior Montavius Orr at 300.
Decatur Heritage has one player listed at over 225 pounds. That’s freshman Luke McGee at 295. Decatur Heritage’s most experienced offensive lineman is Saxon Sample. The rest of the Decatur Heritage offensive line is young and came into the season with little varsity experience.
“Last year they (R.A. Hubbard) were a young team and played us off our feet,” Meek said. “With another year’s experience, they are even better. They are massive and have the speed to run right through us.”
Orr leads the Chiefs with 62 tackles. Decatur Heritage’s top tackler is Nash Rippen with 60. The Chiefs Keyondrick Cobb leads the area with four pass interceptions. Tyler Founds has three for Decatur Heritage.
On offense, Kyle has completed 79 of 125 passes for 1,421 yards and 19 touchdowns. Cobb has completed 46 of 79 for 781 yards with eight touchdowns. Mikey McCoy leads R.A. Hubbard in rushing with 73 carries for 642 yards and seven touchdowns. Kyle is his team’s top rusher with 40 carries for 543 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In the nine previous meetings, the winner has gone on to take the region championship four times. R.A. Hubbard claimed it in 2013. Decatur Heritage did in 2015, 2019 and 2020.
“They will be a test for us, and I hope we are a test for them,” Meek said.
