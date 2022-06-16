Steve Meek knew before this school year started that this was going to be his last rodeo.
The veteran coach was prepared to ride off into the sunset after one more season at Decatur Heritage.
That last ride turned out to be memorable. Last fall his football team advanced all the way to the quarterfinals of the Class 1A playoffs.
This spring his baseball team advanced to the championship series in Class 2A.
With a different bounce or two of a football or baseball, Meek might have closed out his career with a state championship.
Meek is the Daily’s Class 1A-4A Coach of the Year in baseball. He was the Daily’s Coach of the Year in football last fall.
“I’m humbled and appreciative of the honor,” Meek said. “I’ve received much more than I deserve.”
This is the eighth time Meek has been a Daily Coach of the Year. This baseball honor is his fifth including 2021, 2019, 2016 and 2015.
Meek won it three times in football. The first came way back in 1991 when he was head coach at Lawrence County. He won again in football in 2021 and 2015 while at Decatur Heritage.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of every day at Decatur Heritage,” Meek said. “I have had the opportunity to work with some wonderful people and coach a lot of great young men.”
Decatur Heritage won the Class 1A baseball state championship in 2016 and was runner-up in 2017. That two-year run of success forced the program to move up to Class 2A. Still the program continued to contend for state honors.
In 2019 and 2021, powerhouse Westbrook Christian stopped Decatur Heritage in the playoffs. This season it was Decatur Heritage that ended Westbrook’s season.
Decatur Heritage then advanced through the semifinals over Mars Hill by winning a Game 3 showdown on the road.
G.W. Long proved to be too much of an obstacle to conqueror in the championship series. Game 1 went to G.W. Long, 7-6, in extra innings. The series ended in two games with G.W. Long taking Game 2, 8-1.
“If we could have just held on to win that first game, I think we could have won a Game 3 because of our pitching depth,” Meek said. “I have no regrets. Our guys rose to the challenge and took the series over Westbrook and the one at Mars Hill. Those two wins are the highlights of a great season.”
Meek was also named the state's Class 2A Coach of the Year. His Eagles landed five players on the Class 2A All-State team in Nash Rippen, Cole O’Brien, Bo Solley, Bryant Sparkman and Tyler Founds.
During Meek’s tenure, Decatur Heritage has had 14 first-team All-State selections and eight second-team All-State selections. The program has also had five Daily Players of the Year selections since 2016.
“Yes, it’s been a fun ride,” Meek said. “My family and I have been blessed by the experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.