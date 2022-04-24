The athletic career of Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle is filled with great achievements.
Now there’s another one to add to the list. Kyle is the first athlete to be honored as The Daily’s Player of the Year in two different sports in back-to-back years.
Kyle is The Daily’s 1A-4A basketball Player of the Year. He received that honor as a junior in 2021.
Last fall, Kyle was The Daily’s 1A-4A football Player of the Year. He also received that honor as a junior.
“That’s pretty amazing, but BK has done a lot of amazing things especially in the last couple of years,” Decatur Heritage basketball coach Jason Marshall said.
Marshall is The Daily’s 1A-4A Coach of the Year. This is the third time he’s received the honor.
The player and coaching honors recognize another amazing season for Decatur Heritage basketball. The Eagles advanced to the Class 1A state championship game this season. A year ago the Eagles advanced to the state semifinals.
When Kyle was a freshman in 2019, he was a reserve on the school’s only basketball state championship team. That’s three trips to the final four in Birmingham in four seasons.
“After we won the championship in 2019, I thought it would be cool to do it again,” Kyle said. “We got back there twice and gave it our best shot. It just didn’t work out, but I have no regrets. It was a great experience for all our team.”
Since The Daily started naming Players of the Year in 1978, only two others have received the honor in two sports in the same school year. Tanner’s Travis Hines did it in football in 1996 and basketball in 1997. Lawrence County Rachael Childress was The Daily’s volleyball Player of the Year in the fall of 2015 and the Class 5A-7A basketball Player of the Year in the spring of 2016.
There have been four other athletes to be Player of the Year in their sport four times. They are Decatur’s Yolanda Watkins in basketball (1989-1992), Hatton’s Hillary Carpenter in softball (2010-2013), Falkville’s Kari Watts in track (2016-2019) and Austin’s Jennifer Dunn in cross country (2004-2007).
Decatur tennis star Ivy-Katherine Weaver was a five-time Player of the Year (2010-2012 and 2014-2015).
Kyle grew up in a basketball family. His father, Tommy Kyle, was head coach at Decatur Heritage for eight seasons. He’s now an assistant coach. The round ball rules in that family.
“I can remember coming to the gym at night with my Dad,” Brayden said. “I would have shooting contests with my brothers. Turns out my sister Kennedy is probably the best shooter in the family.”
Kyle’s game in the early days was playing guard and shooting 3s. He remembers one game in the fourth grade where he scored 40 points and his team lost 46-42.
“Saxon Sample scored the other two points off an assist from me,” Kyle said.
As Kyle grew older, his body changed and so did his role on the basketball team. He became bigger and his 6-foot-2 size was needed inside.
“I sort of lost my touch for the 3 and had to find another way to help the team,” Kyle said.
The Class 1A first-team All-State selection started using his size and smarts to become a dominating inside player who routinely produced double-double nights in the scorebook. His senior season saw him average 21.3 points and 12.3 rebounds a game. He also had 98 steals and 21 blocks.
“The thing about BK is that he’s super competitive at everything he does,” Marshall said. “Everyone in his senior class is the same way. I think that’s why we have at least six in that class signing athletic scholarships. That’s amazing for a school this size.”
For those who follow Decatur Heritage basketball from a distance, this past season may have looked like just another great year in Marshall’s eight seasons as head coach, but it was different. Off the court, the coach has been dealing with several family members facing serious health issues.
“Thankfully I have some great assistant coaches in Tommy Kyle, Steve Smith, T.J. McGee and Rick Davis,” Marshall said. “I’ve also had some great kids to coach. It’s really been a blessing to be coaching at a place like Decatur Heritage.”
Success for a private school in the Alabama High School Athletic Association can bring change. It is for Decatur Heritage. The AHSAA’s competitive balance rules are forcing the Eagles to move to Class 2A next season.
Decatur Heritage loses two seniors in Kyle and Alex Malone. Returning are nine players who played in the Final Four in Birmingham. That experience should be invaluable moving forward.
“Going up to 2A could be fun or it could be a nightmare,” Marshall said. “If we can stay healthy and develop some depth, we could challenge.”
