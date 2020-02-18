HANCEVILLE — The Decatur Heritage boys entered the season with a target on their back.
That’s what happens when you are the Class 1A defending state champion.
The Eagles soared past every obstacle along the way in their quest to repeat until Monday night in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State.
Jah-Marien Latham proved to be the obstacle they couldn’t get past. He led Pickens County to the regional championship with a 50-47 win over Decatur Heritage.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Alabama football signee scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to take regional MVP honors. His three baskets early in the fourth quarter turned the tide. His presence inside helped the Tornadoes dominant with a 19-3 advantage on second-chance points.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Pickens County coach Marcuss Barnes said. “We’ve been playing with a chip on our shoulder all season long because everybody overlooked us.”
Pickens County advances to the state tournament in Birmingham and plays next Monday at 1:30 p.m.
For Decatur Heritage, it’s the end of a wild postseason where the Eagles seemed to be barely hanging on. They got past South Lamar, 72-67, in subregional game at home. The semifinal game at Wallace last Thursday was a close victory, 68-65, over Belgreen.
“I’m proud of how we played today. It just didn’t go our way,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “There was a lot of back and forth in this game and we had way too many turnovers in the second half.”
Pickens County played a match-up zone determined to stay in front of the Decatur Heritage outside shooters. When most teams do that, the Eagles fly to the basket. But it wasn’t that easy with Latham there.
Decatur Heritage, which hit 7 of 15 3-point field goals last Thursday, hit just 1 of 9 against Pickens County. The one that went in was Clayton Smith’s at the buzzer to end the game.
“When teams pressure our shooters, we are usually are good finishers at the basket, but not tonight in the second half,” Marshall said.
Decatur Heritage led 25-18 at halftime. The lead quickly went to nine to start the third quarter, but then Pickens County went on a run and took a 30-29 lead on a Latham basket with 2:29 to play in the quarter.
Pickens County opened the fourth quarter feeding the big man inside. He scored his team’s first six points. Latham fouled out with 2:03 to play and his team was down 42-40, but the Tornadoes had the momentum.
“I told my guys during the timeout that if they would keep their composure, we would win the game,” Barnes said.
Sophomore Javion Belle quickly delivered for his coach on his team’s next possession with a 3 from the left side. Pickens County had the lead and would not give it up the remaining 1:32 to play.
Any hopes Decatur Heritage had went out the window 15 seconds later when leading scorer GianCarlo Valdez fouled out.
Valdez, who has signed with Stetson University, was a key player in last year’s state championship run. His steal and basket to win last year’s semifinal game at the state tournament turned what looked like a loss into an unbelievable win. There would be no dramatics on Monday.
“I just wanted to win three more games with my guys. We just couldn’t get it done,” Valdez said.
After Valdez’ 17 points and nine rebounds, Decatur Heritage (22-9) had nine points and seven rebounds from sophomore Brayden Kyle, eight points and eight rebounds from sophomore Jordan Burks and seven points from junior Clayton Smith.
“We have seven seniors on this team, but we played a lot of young players,” Marshall said. “We have a lot to look forward to for next season.”
