FLORENCE — Decatur Heritage took a shot at a giant Thursday night, but the Eagles didn’t have enough weapons to survive.
Mars Hill, the defending Class 1A state champion, ended Decatur Heritage’s season with a 42-21 win in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
The Panthers led 22-0 at halftime and late into the third quarter. After Decatur Heritage scored its first touchdown with 2:22 to go in the third, Mars Hill scored touchdowns on its next two possessions to put the game away.
Mars Hill (13-0) advances to the semifinals to play the winner of tonight’s game between Pickens County and Spring Garden.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my team,” Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said. “It’s been an unbelievable season. That’s the best team we’ve ever played. We didn’t have everything go right tonight like we needed.”
The game started just like Decatur Heritage wanted. Mars Hill fumbled on the second play of the game. Carter Sample recovered for Decatur Heritage at the Panthers’ 30.
“I thought here’s the opportunity we needed,” Sample said.
The Eagles gains four yards on four plays and turned it over on downs.
The game was scoreless until there were 39 seconds left in the first quarter when Mars Hill quarterback Griffin Hanson flipped a swing pass just out of the reach of a defender to running back Peyton Higgins for a 13-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion made it 8-0.
On the following possession, a Decatur Heritage fumble gave Mars Hill the ball at the Eagles 46. Three plays later, Justus McDaniel ran it in from 24. The 2-point conversion made it 16-0.
Hanson, who is an eighth grader, connected with Walker White on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 2:57 left in the second quarter to make it 22-0.
It was a half to forget for Decatur Heritage. The Eagles had one first down, seven yards rushing on 11 carries and were 0 for 5 passing.
“I was proud how we came out in the second half,” Meek said. “We didn’t quit.”
Decatur Heritage found the end zone first in the third quarter. Senior Baker Wilson scored from the 7 on an end around. That made it 22-7 with 2:22 to go in the third.
“I thought we were back in it,” Meek said.
Mars Hill answered in a hurry following the kickoff. Hunter Kilpatrick went 47 yards on the third play to push the lead to 28-7. The Panthers added touchdowns on their next two possessions with McDaniel scoring of runs of 47 and 75 yards to make it 42-7.
The Eagles got late touchdowns on a 16-yard run by senior Hank Davis and a 17-yard pass from senior quarterback Stratton Orr to Elijah Waldrep.
This was the final game for 15 seniors on the Decatur Heritage roster.
“I can’t say enough about this senior class,” Meek said. “They are great leaders for our football team and for our school.”
The 12 wins tied a school record.
“I had a blast this season with my friends,” Sample said. “I loved every minute of it.”
