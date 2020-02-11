The path to success for the Decatur Heritage girls basketball team is looking a lot like it did last year.
The Eagles advanced Monday night to the Northwest Regional with a 55-37 win over Marion County. Senior Katie Jones scored 39 points in her final home game.
“I can’t believe that was her last game on this floor,” Decatur Heritage coach Paula Armstrong said.
Next up is a game Thursday at Wallace State with defending 1A state champion Phillips at 6 p.m.
Last year, Decatur Heritage won on the road at Marion County and faced Phillips in the first game at Wallace. That matchup didn’t go well for the Eagles. Phillips beat Decatur Heritage 54-36.
“This time we’re determined to have a different outcome,” Jones said. “We’re a better team this year. We’ve played on that floor three or four times this year. We’ll be ready.”
Decatur Heritage was ready for Marion County. The Red Raiders from Marion County scored the first points of the game, but ended up chasing the Eagles all night. They stayed within shouting distance and actually cut the lead to five with 2:20 left in the first half.
The third quarter was a strange one. Jones got her fourth foul with 4:13 to play and went to the bench to watch the rest of the quarter.
Marion County could not take advantage. The Red Raiders scored just three points that quarter. They hit one of 14 free throw attempts. For the night, they hit just six of 30 attempts.
“How many teams could have their best scorer on the bench for as long as we did and still stay in control of the game?” Armstrong said. “We kept our cool and handled the pressure.”
Jones had to play assistant coach until the fourth quarter. She watch fellow senior Jaime Corry, sophomores Ellie Metzgar, Brantleigh Williams and Elizabeth Wilson, junior Loryn Miller, freshman Sheryl Garner and eighth grader Kennedy Kyle keep the Eagles on course for the victory.
“I was proud of my teammates for the way they played tonight,” Jones said. “That just shows how determined as a team we are to get back to Wallace.”
Jones, who has signed with Samford and scored over 2,000 career points, said that she tried her best to not think about it being her last home game.
“Before Senior Night I thought a lot about what was happening and I played my worse game,” Jones said. “I was determined not to let that happen again.”
Jones scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. She went to the free throw line one final time with just seconds left.
“I knew it was my last chance to score,” Jones said. “After I hit the first one, I made the mistake of looking back at everyone standing and cheering for me.”
She missed that last free throw. Sometimes it’s hard to hit a free throw with a tear in your eye.
