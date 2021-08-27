TRINITY — A first-half shootout turned into second-half stagnation Thursday night as Colbert Heights edged Decatur Heritage 29-27.
The two teams totaled 42 points in the first half but just 15 in the second. Both squads tallied four touchdowns in the game, but the difference proved to be a 2-point conversion.
On Decatur Heritage’s first drive of the second half the Eagles scored a touchdown, but failed to convert a two point try. On Colbert Heights’ ensuing drive the Wildcats scored and then, after lining up for a pat, picked up a muffed kick and scored what would be the go ahead two-point conversion.
“Two points was the difference. We missed a PAT and failed on a 2-point try that, if we succeeded, maybe we would’ve won,” said Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek. “We had chance after chance and just couldn’t get it done. We have to capitalize on opportunities.”
Meek missed last week’s season opener vs. Falkville while dealing with COVID-19. He was back this week but sat in the press box, still feeling the effects of the virus.
“I was able to get a bird’s eye, but I felt disconnected from the team and what we were trying to do,” Meek said. “I don’t know how much of a difference it’ll make being back next week because I have great assistant coaches. But it will be a lot better for me.”
The Eagles opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown from Brayden Kyle to Tyler Founds on the opening drive to take a 7-0 lead.
After trading interceptions, Colbert Heights responded with an eight-yard touchdown run from Austin Scott to tie the game.
The teams traded touchdowns for the rest of the half. Decatur Heritage scored on a 19-yard pass from Kyle to Alex Malone and a six-yard run from Bo Solley.
Colbert Heights scored on touchdown runs of 62 and three yards from quarterback Andrew Tedford. The Wildcats scored the latter after getting the ball with just 42 seconds left in the half, turning a 21-14 deficit into a 21-21 tie at halftime.
“With our offense, I don’t think that bothered us, but it was still tough to give up,” Meek said. “We had some breakdowns on defense, but they also made the plays, so credit to them.”
In the second half, Heritage scored on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Kyle to Paxton Tarver. Colbert Heights’ Austyn Williams scored on a 14-yard run, before the Wildcats hit their go ahead 2-point conversion.
The Eagles had chances to retake the lead but turned the ball over on downs twice inside the Colbert Heights 30. They would get the ball one more time with 20 seconds left, but a potential game winning 56-yard touchdown would fall just off the outstretched fingertips of Alex Malone, sealing the win for the Wildcats.
With the loss, Decatur Heritage drops to 0-2 for the second straight season. Last year they responded by winning nine straight.
“The message to the team is that we’ve played two really good football teams. We’ll play some good teams in our region, but I don’t think any will be as big and as physical as these past two,” said Meek. “We’ve been here before, and I’m confident if we can fix our mistakes we can make another run.”
