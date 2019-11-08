TRINITY — Decatur Heritage kept its unbeaten season alive by topping Vina, 47-8, in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Colton Keith led the No. 6 Eagles (11-0) with 117 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Stratton Orr added two scoring runs. Baker Wilson, Hank Davis and Brayden Kyle each had a rushing touchdown. Jackson Kyle picked off a Vina pass.
Heritage will host Donaho (9-1) on Friday. The Falcons beat Berry-Fayette, 34-6.
"I'm proud of my guys," Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. "Proud of the way we approached it. Our bye week was last week, and we got to work on Vina a little extra and work on correcting our mistakes a little bit. We made some progress."
Vina (3-8) avoided being shut out when Braden Moomaw ran for a 49-yard touchdown with 3:32 left in the game. Jackson Landers added a 2-point conversion run.
Decatur Heritage quickly jumped to a two-possession lead. After stopping Vina on the game's opening drive, the Eagles scored in three plays. Orr scored on a 4-yard run at the 8:27 mark of the first quarter.
After Jackson Kyle's interception on Vina's next series, Decatur Heritage scored on the first play of the drive with Keith's 10-yard run at 6:33 in the opening period. The Eagles led 34-0 at halftime.
"We've been getting after it all year," Keith said. "And then we had that bye week. We continued to keep that same intensity through our practice and throughout the whole week up to Friday, and everybody got it."
Jackson Kyle said the team has been successful by remaining focused each week.
"We just take it week by week," Jackson Kyle said. "We don't look forward. At 10-0 it doesn't really matter at this point. Every week's a new week. Every week is a new season. So that's all we're looking for now is just every week giving what we have because you don't know when it's our last game.
The Eagles are 0-3 against Donaho. They dropped their last meeting to the Falcons 65-0 in the first round of the 2014 Class 1A playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.