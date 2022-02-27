After last week’s loss to Decatur Heritage in the Northeast Regional, Faith Christian coach Cory Hughes had a compliment for the team that ended his team’s season.
“That team knows basketball. They have a basketball culture and have for a while,” Hughes said.
One definition of culture in sports is an expression of a team’s values, attitudes and beliefs toward competition.
Decatur Heritage is a faith-based school. Religious faith is a valuable aspect of what the school stands for. The attitudes and beliefs of the school have shaped a highly successful athletic program.
The boys basketball and baseball programs have each won state championships. Football is always among the best in the state. The track and field program could be a contender for another state championship this spring.
The most successful Decatur Heritage team is boys basketball. Monday morning it will be back in the state tournament for the third time in the last four years. The Eagles have played in seven straight regional finals, where trips to the state tournament are decided.
Over the last three previous seasons, getting past Decatur Heritage has been a path to the state championship. In 2019, Decatur Heritage won its first state championship with a 63-42 win over St. Luke’s. In 2020, Heritage lost in the Northwest Regional finals to Pickens County, which went on to win the state championship. In 2021, Decatur Heritage lost in the state tournament semifinals to Autaugaville, which then won the state championship.
“I think it all starts with our coaching staff,” head coach Jason Marshall said. “All our coaches love kids and working with young people. Helping young people develop and build toward success is a great lesson in life that can be a valuable experience for the rest of your life.”
Marshall is in his eighth season as head coach. He had coached junior college track for several years and had coached basketball at Hackleburg for two years. Following the career path of his wife Jessica first brought Marshall to Decatur.
Volunteer work with youth basketball in Decatur got the attention of some of the leaders at Decatur Heritage. When the school needed a new head coach, it turned to Marshall.
“I had a successful real estate business and wasn’t looking to get back into coaching in high school,” Marshall said. “But I had two young kids and Decatur Heritage just looked like a perfect place for them.”
One of the first things Marshall did was to persuade former Decatur Heritage coach Tommy Kyle to help. His sons were coming through the program at the time.
Kyle was Decatur Heritage’s first basketball coach. Back in 1995, he had just completed his playing career at Tennessee Temple and was looking to get into college coaching.
“There was a group of people starting the school and they wanted to meet with me,” Kyle said. “I really wasn’t interested. I told them no two different times.
“Finally, after a third meeting I decided to take it. I thought it might look good on my resume for a college job. I thought I would be here for one or two years at the most.”
Success got in the way of Kyle leaving. In his fourth season, the Eagles made their first visit to the state tournament in Birmingham. They lost to Pleasant Home, 60-46, in the semifinals.
They returned to state in 2001 and suffered a heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Pleasant Home in the finals. It became three trips to state in four years with a return in 2003 that ended with a semifinal loss to J.F. Shields, 78-50.
Kyle would eventually leave Decatur Heritage to get closer to his dream of being involved with college basketball. He’s the Executive Director of Nations of Coaches, which is a mentoring organization for college basketball coaches and their families. Some of the group’s biggest events are held each year at the NCAA’s Final Four.
“I thought I would just help out at practice and sit in the stands for the games, but Jason and some of the guys wanted me on the bench,” Kyle said. “Being an assistant on the bench is a different role from what I was used to doing, but it’s worked out really well.
“There’s more to it than just coaching basketball. It’s about what these guys are going to become later in life. Being able to make a difference is important. ”
Steve Smith, who played basketball at UNA, is on the coaching staff along with T.J. McGee and Rick Davis, who is Kyle’s father-in-law. He’s been around the program since the early days.
“What this program has done in the last five years is really remarkable,” Davis said. “These coaches love the kids and manage to get the most out of them.”
When teams hit the floor for warmups before a game, the eyeball test seems to almost always favor Decatur Heritage’s opponent. They often look to be the least athletic team. Even with one player on this season’s roster listed at 6-foot-4, the Eagles are often out-sized.
What seems to help even the competition for the program starts with a youth program that begins at the first grade and is open to the public. The coaching and mentorship gives the young players a taste for the game. The program gives parents a look at what the school and basketball program are about. There were 150 kids in the program this season.
Several of the varsity players serve as coaches in the youth program. Senior Brayden Kyle just finished his fourth season as a coach.
“Four years ago I coached a team with Paxton Tarver and Bryant Sparkman,” Brayden Kyle said. “Now they are playing with me on the varsity. That makes me feel old.”
Marshall’s coaching style is a little different from other coaches. Some coaches like to break the player down and rebuild them to play a certain style. Marshall says he looks for what the player does best and builds on that while also working to improve areas of weakness.
“We’ve had kids enter the program in junior high and by the time they leave as seniors the transformation has been unbelievable,” Davis said. “They accomplish things no one would have ever thought possible.”
Decatur Heritage has been blessed with some players over the years who were real difference makers. Jerrell Vinson was a 6-4, three-time All-State selection in 2000-2002. Noah Boler was a 6-8, three-time All-State selection in 2017-2019. GianCarlo Valdez was a 6-3, two-time All-State selection in 2019 and 2020.
Boler and Valdez are playing in college. Boler is at Lee University. Valdez plays for Stetson University.
The difference maker for Decatur Heritage this season is Brayden Kyle, who averages double figures in points and rebounds (21.7 and 12.3).
The only other senior on the team is guard Alex Malone, who has missed time with injuries, but is back at 100 percent. Two juniors in the starting lineup are guards Bo Solley and Bryant Pitts.
Freshman Brady Wilson (6-4) is the fifth starter. He leads a young group receiving valuable playing time. The group includes junior Mason Baxley (6-1), seventh-grader Jordan Davis (5-6) and freshmen Bryant Sparkman (6-1), Paxton Tarver (5-11) and Hayden Page (6-3).
“I told the young guys after last season ended that they would get their opportunity to compete on a big stage sooner rather than later,” Marshall said. “I told them it will be here in the blink of an eye, and here it is.”
