Decatur Heritage boys basketball coach Jason Marshall always sees the summer as a time to build team chemistry.
His teams spent past summers playing nearly 20 games in various tournaments to get live-game experience. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has forced Marshall and his players to scale back their summer workload during an offseason when it may have been more important than past years.
The team held just its fourth workout of the summer Thursday.
“Chemistry over the last four years was amazing,” Marshall said. “This year is a year where we really needed those games.”
The Eagles lose two important pieces in GianCarlo Valdez, who was a two-time Class 1A All-State selection, and Jackson Kyle, who was the team’s point guard for five years. That comes a year after having replace Class 1A Player of the Year Noah Boler along with Derrick Bishop and Will Jones from the 2019 state championship team.
“It’s hard to replace them,” Marshall said. “But, these other guys get the opportunity to show where they are at. It is exciting. Each player can bring their own talents.”
Marshall said senior Clay Smith has already taken the reins as the team’s leader. Smith scored 11.5 points per game while making 73 of his 184 3-point attempts (40%) last season.
“I have to be more vocal. I’m not usually like that,” Smith said. “I’ll also have to both score and distribute, too.”
Joining Smith as key players will be juniors Brayden Kyle and Jordan Burks. Both were double-digit scorers and averaged around six rebounds.
Burks, who was 6-foot-6 last year, has grown another inch. He possesses the ability to handle the ball while also playing in the post and blocking shots.
“Jordan’s potential is out of the roof,” Marshall said. “He can be a really good player. He has great length. I’m proud of his work ethic.”
Kyle is a strong post player who fights for rebounds and can also hit outside shots. Marshall says he will have a big role as well.
“We expect a lot out of him in all phases,” Marshall said. “He’s an enforcer based on the way he plays.”
Those three players earned a lot of playing time last year and will have to gel with their teammates who will have more playing time this season. Marshall pointed to sophomore Bryant Pitts, junior Alex Malone and senior Lemzel Johnson as players who will potentially earn more playing time this year.
Smith said the workouts have given the new roster a chance to get used to each other. He also said conditioning has been a focus so far.
“That first workout we were all really out of shape,” Marshall said. “Not being able to get in the gym has been tough.”
Marshall said he expected some to be behind on conditioning with spring sports and travel basketball being canceled for the most part.
“We could tell they were out of shape,” he said. “Many of them played multiple sports. Conditioning is the biggest thing so far.”
Both Clay and Marshall, however, were optimistic about the makeup of this year’s team. Marshall said he will continue to challenge his players by playing Class 6A and 7A schools and participating in high-level holiday tournaments like he has in the past.
“We want to be challenged,” Marshall said. “If we can survive in those games, it will help us prepare.”
