TRINITY — Ten times the whistle has blown for the start of a Decatur Heritage football game this season.
Ten times the Eagles have answered with a victory.
Win No. 10 came Thursday night at the expense of the visiting Woodville Panthers, 39-14.
“This is surreal,” Decatur Heritage senior lineman Carter Sample said. “It’s like what (teammate) Justin (Densmore) said, ‘It seems real up here (pointing to his head), but it hasn’t sunk in down here (pointing to his heart), but it will.’”
This is Decatur Heritage’s first undefeated regular season in the program’s 10th season. The Eagles won nine regular season games in 2015 before winning three playoff games for a school-record 12 wins that season. They also won 10 games in 2016, but two of those came in the playoffs.
“This is really incredible,” Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said. “This is a really special team with a special group of seniors and a young group of players that have followed suit. We get contributions every game from every class.”
Thursday’s win featured big plays from several players. Senior Baker Wilson caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Braden Kyle and had a 50-yard touchdown run on an end around. The 6-foot-226 pound senior is one of the biggest players on the team.
“This is something special because no team has ever done it here and we’ll always be the first,” Wilson said. “We just need to keep it up for the playoffs.”
Other touchdowns came on a 36-yard run by Colton Keith, a 40-yard touchdown grab by Alex Malone, a 33-yard run by Brayden Kyle and a two-yard run by Hank Davis.
Decatur Heritage, the Class 1A, Region 7 champion, opens the playoffs with a home game at West Morgan vs. the loser of Thursday’s Vina vs. Hackleburg game. Decatur Heritage is 4-0 all-time vs. Vina and 3-3 all-time vs. Hackleburg.
This will be Decatur Heritage’s sixth straight trip to the playoffs. The Eagles have lost opening round playoff games the last two years. Both of those games were on the road.
Decatur Heritage is 5-5 all-time in the playoffs. The Eagles are 4-1 in home playoff games.
The win over Woodville was Meek’s 100th game as Decatur Heritage head coach. His record is 65-35.
(0) comments
