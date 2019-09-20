TRINITY — Steve Meek wanted his Decatur Heritage football team to get off to quick start Friday night against Coosa Christian.
That’s exactly what the Eagles did. Decatur Heritage (5-0) scored seven touchdowns in the first half on the way to a 56-16 Class 1A, Region 7 victory.
“That’s what you need to do against a team as talented as Coosa,” Meek said. “I could tell in the locker room that we were ready to play tonight.”
Decatur Heritage scored two touchdowns in the first quarter on a 21-yard run by Colton Keith and a 10-yard pass from Stratton Orr to Tyler Founds to take a 14-0 lead.
“After we got those first two, the floodgates seemed to open up,” Meek said.
The Eagles scored five touchdowns in the second quarter. Orr connected with Alex Malone on a 46-yard touchdown pass. Orr then had a 62-yard run to the end zone. Founds returned an interception from midfield for a score. Keith got his second touchdown of the night on a 47-yard run. Hank Davis raced 81 yards for a touchdown.
“We got after it tonight,” senior tackle Carter Sample said. “Everything was clicking.”
Decatur Heritage emptied the bench in the second half. Even the youngest player on the roster, seventh grader Luke McGee, played. The Eagles added one more touchdown on Brayden Kyle’s 45-yard pass Maddux Terry.
The outcome was completely different from last season’s game at Coosa. The Conquerors won a 54-42 shootout with speedy running back Dartavious Britton and 6-foot-3 receiver Evan Delp doing most of the damage.
“Our plan was to stop them and make the other guys beat us,” Meek said.
Coosa Christian’s two touchdowns came on an 80-yard kickoff return by Delp in the first half and a 10-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Horne to Britton late in the game. Coosa Christian converted on two 2-point plays.
Decatur Heritage is the third undefeated team Coosa Christion (0-4) has played this season. The Conquerors have losses to Westbrook Christian and Appalachian. They also have a loss to twice-beaten R.A. Hubbard.
“We’ve played a brutal schedule,” Coosa Christian head coach Rodney Cates said. “Decatur Heritage has as solid a football team as we’ve played this season."
Keith led the Decatur Heritage rushing attack with 132 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Orr rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown on three carries. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Founds’ two interceptions pushed his season total to four. Decatur Heritage had four against Coosa to give the team 13 in five games.
The win over Coosa Christian gives Decatur Heritage an eighth-straight season with five or more wins.
Decatur Heritage hosts Shoals Christian in a non-region game Thursday at West Morgan High.
