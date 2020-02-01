Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall likes to schedule Class 6A and Class 7A teams to teach his players lessons.
His Eagles learned a valuable lesson about keeping a lead when they hosted Class 7A Bob Jones on Friday night. Decatur Heritage led by 10 at halftime only for the Patriots to charge back and win 63-56.
“We learned that three or four minutes can cost you a game,” Marshall said. “Besides that, we played well.”
The three or four minutes Marshall talked about was the start of the second half. Decatur Heritage (19-7) held a 32-22 lead.
Bob Jones (23-7) came out of halftime energetic and went on a 10-0 run that was marked by easy baskets. A lot of those easy baskets were the product of uncharacteristic turnovers by Decatur Heritage.
“We didn’t play well those three or four minutes,” Marshall said. “We had poor decisions. That’s why we play these games, because we feel like we could learn from it if it was a win or a loss.”
Junior Clay Smith gave Decatur Heritage its early lead. He scored 16 of the Eagles’ 32 first-half points. He finished with 21 points overall.
Bob Jones came out intense on defense and ready to slow Smith down. It flipped the script and led by as many as 10 in the second half.
“We set the tone in the first two minutes of the second half,” Bob Jones coach Luther Tiggs said. “It changed the tempo. Our guys got their feet moving and started playing with a lot of energy.”
Senior Jadan Coleman was another reason why Bob Jones was able to come back. He scored 18 points in the second half and finished with 20 overall. Seniors Jalen Jackson and Jalen Myers scored 15 points and 13 points, respectively.
Sophomore Jordan Burks had 15 points for the Eagles. Senior GianCarlo Valdez added 13 points.
It was the final regular season game for both teams. Bob Jones plays Florence next week in the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament at Austin High.
Decatur Heritage’s opponent in the Class 1A, Area 13 tournament is undetermined. It will play the winner of Falkville vs. St. Bernard on Tuesday. It hosts the tournament.
Marshall is ready to see how his team will respond in the area tournament. The Eagles went undefeated against area opponents this year.
“The great thing for us is that we didn’t quit tonight,” Marshall said. “If we can take this and make it a positive, we will get better. We want to rise up to the challenge.”
--
Bob Jones girls 50, Decatur Heritage 33: Senior Katie Jones scored 24 points, including 16 in the second half, but Bob Jones built too big of a lead in the second and third quarters.
Bob Jones (11-15) outscored the Eagles 14-3 in the second quarter to lead 22-10 at halftime. It then led 39-21 after three thanks to a 17-11 scoring advantage.
Senior Daigeona Guinn had 15 points for Bob Jones. Senior Sydney Rasberry scored 10 points.
Decatur Heritage (14-13) will host the Class 1A, Area 13 tournament next week. It will play the winner of St. Bernard and Lynn on Tuesday.
