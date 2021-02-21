What’s better than having one team one win away from a trip to the state tournament?
How about having two teams in that position?
That’s where the Class 1A Decatur Heritage Christian Academy boys and girls stand after winning games on Friday and Saturday.
Both teams have advanced to the Northeast Regional championship games on Wednesday at Jacksonville State. The girls (15-12) play No. 1-ranked Skyline at 2 p.m. The No. 1-ranked Decatur Heritage boys (18-7) then take on No. 7 Jacksonville Christian at 4:30 p.m.
The path to the championship games involved winning sub-regional games at home on Friday and then traveling for regional semifinal games Saturday.
The boys survived a visit to No. 4 Ragland on Saturday night, but barely. The Eagles won 60-57 thanks to a 3-point basket from Clay Smith with 27 seconds left. The Eagles destroyed Woodville, 76-40, in a sub-regional game on Friday.
This is the sixth straight year for the Decatur Heritage boys to be playing for a regional championship. They won the 1A state championship in 2019. They lost in regional championship games in 2017, 2018 and 2020 to teams that went on to win the state championships.
The unranked girls blasted No. 5-ranked Coosa Christian, 71-42, on Saturday after edging Valley Head, 47-36, in Friday’s sub-regional game.
First-year girls coach Johnny Jones was more than please with his team’s performance Saturday.
“That was a statement win for our program,” Jones said. “That was an impressive win in a tough environment.”
Ellie Metzgar had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles.
The Decatur Heritage girls are chasing their first state championship. The Eagles advanced as far as the semifinals in 2015 and 2016.
Decatur Heritage boys 60, Ragland 57: The Eagles had to mount a second-half comeback Saturday night after trailing 31-27 at halftime. Ragland increased the lead to 50-43 after three quarters.
It was all Decatur Heritage in the fourth quarter. The Eagles outscored Ragland, 17-7.
Junior Brayden Kyle led way with 20 points and nine rebounds. Smith had 13 points. Rebounding machine Sean Zerkle had 13 rebounds to go with his 10 points. Bryant Pitts had 12 points.
Decatur Heritage boys 76, Woodville 40: The game on Friday was decided pretty quickly. Decatur Heritage jumped out to a 10-0 lead, helped by two 3-point baskets by Pitts. It was 21-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Kyle was the only Eagle in double figures with 19 points. Smith and Zerkle each had nine points. Zerkle had 13 rebounds. Smith had six assists.
Decatur Heritage girls 71, Coosa Christian 42: The Eagles took control in the second quarter Saturday with a 39-25 halftime lead. It was 52-32 after three.
Joining Metzgar with a double-double was Alex Jackson with 16 points and 10 assists. Sheryl Garner had 11 points.
Decatur Heritage girls 47, Valley Head 36: Jackson’s 11 points in the first half Friday pushed the Eagles out to a 25-16 halftime lead. Valley Head cut the lead to eight points twice in the second half, but could get no closer. Jackson and Elizabeth Wilson each had 16 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.