JACKSONVILLE — The Decatur Heritage boys got smacked in the mouth early in Tuesday’s Northeast Regional finals and trailed by 14 points.
Instead of hitting the panic button, the Eagles kept the faith and beat Faith Christian of Anniston, 43-41, to advance to the Class 1A state tournament next week.
“God shined on us today,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “That game was a roller coaster of emotions, but somehow we found a way.”
Decatur Heritage returns to the state tournament in Birmingham for the second consecutive season and the third time in the last four years. The Eagles lost to eventual state champion Autaugaville, 62-48, in last year’s semifinals.
This time Decatur Heritage matches up with the Loachapoka vs. Brantley winner on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the BJCC in Birmingham.
“We knew at the start of the season we had a lot of young guys who had a lot of learning to do,” senior Brayden Kyle said. “I knew if we could put it together we would get back to Birmingham. I’m really proud of this team.”
Kyle and Alex Malone are the only seniors on this year’s team. The Eagles got scoring Tuesday that included five points from two juniors and 13 points from three freshmen.
The Decatur Heritage girls had a chance to make it a double date at state, but their season ended Tuesday with a 52-34 loss to defending Class 1A state champion Skyline.
“We came up short tonight, but we will be back,” Decatur Heritage girls coach Johnny Jones said. “I’m excited about our future.”
Decatur Heritage boys 43, Faith Christian 41: The legion of Decatur Heritage fans in attendance at Pete Mathews Coliseum had to be stunned when the scoreboard showed their Eagles trailing 21-9 after the first quarter.
Faith shot 63.6 percent (7 of 11) in the opening quarter with four 3-point field goals. The Lions led 29-22 at halftime. Decatur Heritage finally caught Faith with 4:24 left in the third quarter on Hayden Page’s two free throws.
Decatur Heritage led 35-33 after three quarters. Faith took the lead back at 38-37 with 5:25 to play and 41-38 with 3:49 left. The Lions went scoreless the rest of the way.
The final points for Decatur Heritage came on a basket by Kyle with 2:50 to play, two free throws from Kyle with 2:20 left and a free throw by Alex Malone with 14 seconds left.
After that red-hot first quarter, Faith hit just five field goals the rest of the game and ended up shooting 31.8 percent (12 of 38). Decatur Heritage shot 39.4 percent (13 of 33).
“They have some great shooters, but we knew if we just settled down and played our game we could come back,” Malone said.
Malone scored six points. His biggest stat may have been having just one turnover in a contest played at a wild, frantic pace. His ball-handling skills were huge particularly in the fourth quarter.
Kyle recorded another double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. When Faith’s outside shooting faltered, Kyle’s defense inside was strong.
Both Malone and Kyle were named to the All-Tournament team. Kyle was named the MVP.
This will be Decatur Heritage’s fifth trip to the state tournament. In 2019, the Eagles were the 1A state champions with a 63-42 win over St. Luke’s. In 2001, they lost in the finals to Pleasant Home, 42-41. The 2000 team lost in the semifinals to Pleasant Home, 60-46.
Skyline girls 52, Decatur Heritage 34: The Northeast Regional 1A championship game was a rematch from last season. Skyline won that game 62-18 and went on to win the state championship.
While Tuesday’s game was closer, it was still frustrating for Decatur Heritage coach Johnny Jones.
“When one of your best players gets a third foul early in the game and has to go to the bench it changes the flow of the game,” Jones said.
The player in question was freshman Genie Mcghee. Her third foul came with 6:17 left in the second quarter. Skyline led 13-11. She went to the bench and Skyline broke out to a 34-16 halftime lead.
“Skyline has a great team and I think they will probably win state again,” Jones said. “We just couldn’t play our style of game and the game got away from us.”
Decatur Heritage shot 35.1 percent (13 of 37). Skyline shot 29.2 percent (14 of 48). The big difference was from behind the arc. Skyline hit 8 of 25 3s. Decatur Heritage failed to hit even one in five attempts.
Skyline dominated the rebounding, 35-26, including 14 offensive rebounds.
Senior Elizabeth Wilson led the Eagles with 10 points. Alex Jackson had eight. Senior Brantleigh Williams scored seven.
Wilson, Williams and Elle Metzgar were the only seniors on the team.
“They laid a great foundation for our program moving forward,” Jones said. “I’m proud of our seniors and proud of our team.”
