A positive test for COVID-19 has forced Decatur Heritage to cancel its non-region game Friday at Falkville.
According to head coach Steve Meek, the school became aware Wednesday that one of its football players had been in contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Decatur Heritage shut down practice for the rest of the week and notified Falkville that it could not play this Friday.
“Rather than wait for everybody to be tested, we went ahead and let Falkville know so they could find another team to play,” Meek said.
Falkville has scheduled a jamboree game at home Friday with Fairview. The Blue Devils host Danville on Aug. 28.
Meek said Saturday that some players had been tested and no positive test results have been reported. Some players are in quarantine. The coach said that his team would practice Monday with the players that are available. Decatur Heritage’s next game is Aug. 28 vs. Colbert County at West Morgan.
The high school football season begins Thursday night with Russellville at Decatur, Good Hope at West Morgan and Ardmore at Tanner.
Friday’s schedule has Austin at Hartselle, Brewer at Danville, Sulligent at East Lawrence, R.A. Hubbard at Sheffield, Guntersville at East Limestone, Clements at Wilson and Randolph at Elkmont. There are two other jamboree games Friday: Lawrence County at Hatton and West Point at Priceville.
