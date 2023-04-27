When it comes to baseball, some players are just meant to play certain positions.
A tall player, especially one that’s left-handed, is born to play first base.
Another player with quick hands and feet is destined to be a middle infielder.
Then there’s someone like Decatur Heritage’s Bryant Sparkman. At 6-foot-3, Sparkman’s long legs and arms allow him to develop enough torque in his windup to throw a baseball 90 mph.
Then there’s Bryant’s younger brother Ford. At 5-foot-10, Ford is the perfect build for being a catcher. He also has a catcher’s attitude.
“I like doing the dirty work, and that’s what catching is about,” Ford said.
If all goes as planned, when Decatur Heritage hosts Piedmont on Friday in the first game of the second round series in the Class 3A state playoffs, the Eagles will have Bryant Sparkman on the mound and Ford Sparkman behind the plate.
“I can’t think of anyone else I would rather have catching me,” Bryant said. “He’s been my catcher since we were little.”
Brothers playing on the same baseball team are not unusual, especially in high school. What is different about the Sparkman brothers is they don’t look a bit alike. Bryant, who is a sophomore, is 5 inches taller than Ford, who is a freshman. Bryant has dark hair. Ford has red hair.
“Ford looks more like the rest of the family,” Bryant said. “I think some people assume that since we have the same last name and don’t look alike that we must be cousins.
“I’m the tallest person in my family. I have some tall uncles on one side of the family. I guess that’s where I get my height.”
Bryant and Ford are No. 3 and No. 4 out of five kids for Richie and Amanda Sparkman. Older brother Chris played baseball at Austin.
The brothers may not look alike, but Decatur Heritage coach Bo Mitchell says they bring the same attitude to the baseball field each day.
“Both of them are aggressive, hard-working and driven,” Mitchell said. “They come here every day to work and get better.”
When Bryant is not pitching, he’s either playing first or in the outfield. The Eagles need his bat in the lineup. In his last seven games he’s hitting .520 with eight doubles, one triple, one home run, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
The dynamics of the pitcher-catcher relationship can sometimes lend itself to disagreements. Mitchell has seen an occasional flare up between the two.
“It’s nothing big. They work well together,” Mitchell said. “They are a lot calmer than some other brothers I have coached.”
The brothers do admit to some memorable disputes along the way. There was a Wiffle ball game where Ford hit Bryant on three consecutive pitches. Bryant then threw the bat at Ford.
“I was a bit of a hot-head in my younger days,” Bryant said.
There was a fight one Easter at a grandparent’s house. Neither brother can recall how or why it started.
For the most part it’s been smooth sailing or about as smooth as it can be for two brothers. It was especially smooth on April 10 when Bryant threw a no-hitter with Ford behind the plate.
“I threw a no-hitter last year and that was special, but throwing one with him catching me was pretty cool,” Bryant said.
Decatur Heritage beat Vinemont 10-0 in five innings. Bryant struck out 12 of the 18 batters he faced. He walked three. Bryant throws a lively fastball, but he also has a curve with late break that can be difficult for hitters and catchers to handle.
“I’ve caught his curve so many times that I know what it’s going to do,” Ford said. “Still sometimes I can’t even catch it.”
Bryant said that having Ford catching him gives him more confidence in throwing his curve.
“I’ve played on some travel teams with catchers who were being recruited by some big colleges that couldn’t catch my curve,” Bryant said.
There has been a time or two over the years when Ford called for a fastball and Bryant mistakenly threw the curve.
“When that happens all you can do is try to block the ball and keep it in front of you,” Ford said. “I play football, but I get a lot more bruises playing catcher, but that’s part of the game.”
