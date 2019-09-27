TRINITY — Decatur Heritage made light work of Shoals Christian on Thursday night, earning a 52-0 win to stay undefeated at 6-0.
The Eagles led by 24 at the end of the first quarter and 45 at halftime. They scored seven touchdowns in the first half, matching last week’s first-half total against Coosa Christian.
“We were hoping to get better regardless of the score,” Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. “At times, I thought we did that. We had a great first half.”
The Eagles opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown by senior running back Colton Keith just three plays into Decatur Heritage’s first offensive drive. A pair of touchdown receptions by wide receiver Baker Wilson and an 18-yard field goal by Ben Lovelace followed.
Rushing touchdowns by Keith, quarterback Brayden Kyle and wide receiver Preston Terry rounded out the first half.
Decatur Heritage and Shoals Christian decided on 8-minute quarters for the second half. Kyle added another rushing touchdown to close out the scoring in the fourth quarter.
“These games, we’re just getting better and better,” Keith said. “Every single week, no matter the score, we get better. That’s our goal. So, come playoff time, we can hit our stride.”
Decatur Heritage’s continuous scoring was not without a little help from its defense. It allowed only 33 yards from Shoals Christian.
The Eagles picked off three passes in the first half. That came a week after intercepting four. The unit now has 16 interceptions through six games.
“We’re very athletic back there,” Meek said. “We have guys that can jump, and they’re ball hawks. We work on that.”
The Eagles were able to get a lot of younger players some experience in yet another blowout win. Decatur Heritage let 10 players run the ball. Keith, who finished with two touchdowns, led the way with 98 yards.
“It’s fun to get the young guys in to get some experience,” Keith said. “It’s always fun to see the young guys succeed and get experience for the future.”
The next two games for Decatur Heritage shouldn’t be as easy. The Eagles play on the road against Class 3A Colbert Heights before a Class 1A, Region 7 showdown against Falkville in two weeks.
