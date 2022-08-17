--
Lay of the land
It’s a new day for Decatur Heritage football. Steve Meek has retired after 11 seasons, 86 wins and four region championships.
Nikita Stover is the new man in charge. The former receiver at Hartselle and then later for the Alabama Crimson Tide takes over a team that lost 10 seniors, including two-time Class 1A Back of the Year Brayden Kyle.
---
Head coach
Stover, 37, has a strong coaching pedigree having played at Hartselle for head coaches Michael Smith and Bob Godsey and at Alabama for Mike Shula and Nick Saban.
“I learned from Coach Saban how important it is to teach our players the right way to play the game,” Stover said. “We are going to be young this season and teaching the right way to play will be important.”
After coaching in youth football for several years, Stover coached the Decatur Heritage Middle School team last season to a 6-1 record. The loss was in the season finale to Mars Hill Bible.
---
Last season
Decatur Heritage went 10-3 with a region championship and two wins in the state playoffs.
The Eagles had five senior All-State selections in Kyle, receiver Alex Malone, linebacker Nash Rippen, offensive lineman Saxon Sample and defensive back Tyler Founds. Kyle has moved on to play at UNA. Founds is playing at Troy.
---
Last three seasons
Decatur Heritage is 31-7 over the last three seasons with three region championships and five playoff victories.
---
Words to grow on
“A lot of great players left this program after last season,” Stover said. “Because of that a lot of people may think we don’t have what it takes to be successful. From what I have seen from our players, I think we can surprise a lot of people.”
---
Quarterback
Bo Solley takes over for his senior season. Solley was the team’s starting running back last season.
“I see Bo Solley being like a Johnny Manziel or a Baker Mayfield type quarterback who can make things happen with his style of play,” Stover said. “I’ve told him to not try to be the next Brayden Kyle. He has to be Bo Solley. That will work for us.”
---
Offense
The offense will definitely look different. After two seasons of living off Kyle’s talented arm, the Eagles look to be more of a 50/50 attack between running and passing.
Two starters return in the offensive line in senior Mac Hurst and sophomore Luke McGee. They will be blocking for a young running back group of junior Jackson Thomas, sophomore Nash Thomas and eighth-graders Savarius Evans and Daniel Taylor.
Sophomores Paxton Tarver and Harrison Hardy are expected to be valuable weapons at receiver.
---
Defense
The defense will have a new look with a 4-4 alignment. Returning from last season are senior outside linebacker Mason Baxley, freshman middle linebacker Ford Sparkman and McGee at defensive tackle. Freshman Shone Tapscott looks to be a leader in the defensive backfield.
---
Must-see games
Start with the first game at Section on Friday. The first home game is Aug. 26 at West Morgan vs. Carbon Hill. The Eagles have just four home games.
---
Final word
“Coach Meek laid a great foundation for a highly successful program,” Stover said. “Our goal is to build off that and take this program to an even higher level.”
