Lay of the land
Decatur Heritage makes the move to Class 1A, Region 8. R.A. Hubbard continues to be perhaps the biggest region rival. Other region opponents this season are Cherokee, Hackleburg, Phillips, Shoals Christian, Vina and Waterloo.
Decatur Heritage is familiar with most of the new region opponents. The Eagles played Phillips and Shoals Christian as non-region opponents last season. This year’s non-region opponents are Falkville, Colbert Heights and Woodville.
Head coach
Steve Meek is beginning his 10th season leading the Eagles. His record at Decatur Heritage is 67-36 with two region championships and six consecutive playoff appearances.
Last season
The Eagles (12-1) matched a school record with 12 wins last season before falling to Mars Hill Bible in the third round of the 1A state playoffs, 42-21. Mars Hill Bible advanced to the state championship game before losing to Lanett, 41-30.
Decatur Heritage lost 14 seniors from last year’s team. That includes four All-State players in offensive lineman Carter Sample, linebacker Hank Davis, running back Colton Keith and defensive back Jackson Kyle.
Last three seasons
It’s been three years of success with a 27-8 record and three playoff appearances.
Words to grow on
“We lost a lot from last year, but I’m excited about what we have coming back,” Meek said. “It’s an opportunity for a lot of young guys to step up. It’s always exciting to see how young players accept a new challenge.”
Quarterback
After two years in a three-player rotation, junior Brayden Kyle (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) is ready to be the man leading the offense. Kyle has experience after playing many meaningful minutes at the position over the last two seasons.
Sophomore Bo Solley will be backing up Kyle.
Offense
For the previous five seasons, the Decatur Heritage offensive scheme has been to pound the defense with one of the Keith brothers at running back.
You can’t argue with the success. Older brother Jackson in 2015 and 2016 and younger brother Colton for the last three years combined for 5,851 yards and 62 touchdowns in 62 games.
The Keith pipeline has gone dry, but that may be OK. Because of Kyle’s arm the Eagles might become more of a passing team. There’s a talented group of receivers returning in Alex Malone, Maddux Terry, Tyler Founds, Cole O’Brien and Ty Tyson.
Two newcomers could make the pass receiving group even better. Seniors Sean Zerkle and Jack Slyman have transferred from St. John Paul II in Huntsville. Zerkle (6-1, 175) was a Class 4A first-team All-State selection last year with 80 receptions for 1,720 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averaged 21.5 yards a catch and 143.5 yards a game. The 80 catches were the most in any classification last season.
When Decatur Heritage does run the ball, expect senior Michael Cheng and junior Tyler Olive to be the main backs.
The biggest challenge for Decatur Heritage could be in the offensive line. There’s just one starter back in senior Justin Densmore. Linemen being counted on to step up are Sam Waters, Lemzel Johnson, Saxon Sample and Charlie Hellard. The Eagles may have to count on some eighth-graders for depth.
Defense
There are six starters returning on an undersized defense that counts on quick-hitting gang tackling.
One of the returning starters is Founds, an All-State defensive back. He had six interceptions and 57 tackles in nine games.
Olive and Cheng are expected to man the inside linebacker spots with Nash Rippen at outside linebacker. Sample will be the nose guard. Tyson will be in the defensive backfield.
Must-see games
The Falkville game is always big. This season the rivalry is the season opener on Aug. 21 at Falkville. Decatur Heritage has won two out of the last three meetings, but Falkville leads the series, 4-2.
Final word
“Last year was a special season with a special group of young men,” Meek said. “I hope this group can recapture the way we played last year.”
