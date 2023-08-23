Lay of the land
Decatur Heritage is in Class 1A, Region 7 with Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville, Valley Head and Woodville.
Head coach
Decatur Heritage enters its second season under Nikita Stover. The Eagles went 4-6 in 2022.
Last season
Decatur Heritage (4-6, 2-4) finished sixth in Class 1A, Region 7.
Words to grow on
Stover is entering his second season as head coach at Decatur Heritage. The Eagles went 4-6 in his first season, but the record can be misleading. The team, which featured few seniors and a host of underclassmen, lost four games by 10 points or less.
"We had several games that came down to the last minute and 30 seconds," Stover said. "We were just such a young team that we struggled to finish. There's a sense of hunger to go out and prove ourselves this year."
Quarterback
The Eagles have to replace Bo Solley, an honorable mention All-State player who threw for 1,989 yards and 22 touchdowns last season and ran for 522 yards and five scores.
Nash Thomas, a sophomore, will be the new starter with Jordan Davis, a freshman right behind.
"Nash is our guy right now but we want to bring Jordan along because if he can play, that allows us to move Nash all over the field at other positions," Stover said.
Offense
Among the numerous players coming back this year will be running back Savarius Evans who rushed for 825 yards and six touchdowns last season as an eighth-grader. Stover said he believes Evans is "one of the better running backs in north Alabama."
Also back is the team's leading receiver Jaxon Thomas, who caught 39 passes for 646 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 422 yards and five touchdowns.
Daniel "Bubba" Taylor will also be back at running back, while Harrison Hardy will play receiver, Xavier Johnson and John Owen Vinson will also play receiver. Connor Sivley will be a tight end
Jake Belcher, Trey Letson will return along the offensive line. Jonathan Bowling and Sam Cochran will play as well.
Defense
Savarius Evans also returns on defense at linebacker where he recorded 62 tackles and two interceptions. Jaxon Thomas also returns in the secondary after recording 61 tackles.
Jayden Cooper and Nash Thomas will play safety, while Dylan Germany and Ian Wickmire will play at linebacker.
Luke McGee played offensive and defensive line last year, but will play solely defense this year. Sam Cochran will split time on the offensive and defensive line, as will Jonathan Bowling.
Must-see games
Decatur Heritage plays Valley Head and Coosa Christian, last year's top two region teams, on Sept. 8 and Sept. 15, respectively.
Final word
"I feel like leadership was something that we struggled with last year," Stover said. "We've had some guys really step up this offseason. Guys like Jacob Belcher, Trey Letson and Jonathan Bowling are all working like they're seniors, and I think it's going to make a big difference.
"We had a lot of young guys step up last year and that year of growth is so important," Stover said. "As I said before, we were young and we struggled to close out games. But we've been prioritizing finishing and, once these guys figure that out, I think they're going to see how good they can be."
