Lay of the land
Decatur Heritage dominated Class 1A, Region 8 last season and should be the favorite again this season.
The Eagles return first-team All-State quarterback Brayden Kyle, who had 34 touchdown passes and 19 rushing touchdowns as a junior. Also back is a cast of big-time playmakers.
Region opponents R.A. Hubbard, Cherokee, Hackleburg, Phillips, Shoals Christian, Vina and Waterloo were all inexperienced last season. The returning experience means those teams could offer more of a challenge to Decatur Heritage’s plans to repeat.
Head coach
Steve Meek is beginning his 11th season leading the Eagles. His record at Decatur Heritage is 76-39 with three region championships and seven consecutive playoff appearances. Meek’s overall record as a head coach is 93-72 in 15 seasons.
Last season
The Eagles (9-3, 7-0) took a forfeit loss in the opener vs. Falkville and lost the next week 35-27 to Class 3A Colbert Heights. They won their next nine before losing 48-28 to Pickens County in the second round of the playoffs. Pickens County reached the 1A championship game and lost 32-8 to Linden.
It was the second season in a row that Decatur Heritage’s season ended with a loss to a team that advanced to the state championship game. Mars Hill beat Decatur Heritage 42-21 in the second round in 2019 before losing 41-30 to Lanett in the finals.
Last three seasons
The success continues for Decatur Heritage with a 28-8 record, including a 13-0 record in region play the last two seasons.
Words to grow on
“We have a chance to be pretty good this season,” Meek said. “If we can stay healthy and peak at the right time, it could be a lot of fun.”
Quarterback
Expectations were high for Kyle last season and he may have exceeded them. He completed 133 of 195 passes for 2,671 yards with just eight interceptions. He rushed for 1,004 yards on 85 carries. He was The Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year. He also was The Daily’s Player of the Year in basketball.
“He’s a special young man with a drive and desire to be the best he can be,” Meek said. “We expect big things out of him again.”
Junior Bo Solley will back up Kyle.
Offense
The big numbers posted by Kyle and his friends last season translated to the scoreboard. The Eagles averaged 44 points in 11 actual games. They scored 61 in one game, 53 in another and over 40 in seven more.
The total of 485 points in 2020 was the second most in school history. The 2015 team scored 535, but that came in 14 games and averages out to 38.2 points, almost six points less than last year’s team.
A lot of the weapons are gone from last year, but a lot return. Senior Alex Malone had 24 catches in 11 games for 576 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Seniors Tyler Founds, Cole O’Brien, Charlie Moores and junior Willis Orr fill out the receiving group. The running backs are seniors Tyler Olive, Nash Rippen and junior Bryant Pitts. Solley could also be in the mix at receiver or running back.
The offensive line returns seniors Brian Brown and Saxon Sample. Behind them is a group of eight that includes six freshmen. Junior Charlie Hellard moves from backup to a more prominent role this season.
Defense
The Eagles are strong up front with Sample, Hellard and Brown returning. Freshman Luke McGee gives Decatur Heritage a 300-pounder who can clog up the middle.
The linebackers include Olive, Rippen and Pitts. Olive had 86 tackles in 10 games last season. Rippen recorded 80, including 12 for losses, in eight games.
Founds, Moores and O’Brien return in the secondary. Founds had 51 tackles and two interceptions in seven games before suffering a season-ending injury. He was an All-State selection in 2019 with six interceptions and 57 tackles in nine games.
Must-see games
The Eagles open with rival Falkville. Last season’s game was a victim of COVID. This year’s game is at Falkville. After that game, Decatur Heritage has four home games, including Thursday games vs. Colbert Heights on Aug. 26 and Vina on Sept. 9. The Eagles will again play their home games at West Morgan.
Final word
“One of the things I love about this team is how the players like to compete,” Meek said. “A lot of that competitive spirit comes from the culture of our football program. Our kids come ready to play every game.”
