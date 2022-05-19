JACKSONVILLE — A magical baseball season for Decatur Heritage ended Thursday morning in the Class 2A championship series.
G.W Long beat Decatur Heritage, 8-1, in Game 2 at Jacksonville State University. That gives the Rebels the sweep of the series. G.W. Long won Game 1, 7-6, in nine innings in Oxford on Wednesday.
“The game didn’t start out like we wanted it to,” Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. “Give credit to their pitcher. He made us look like we had never seen a lefty.”
G.W. Long scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Pitcher Blayne McDaniel was named the 2A’s Most Outstanding Player after striking out 12 in seven innings with no walks. Decatur Heritage could muster just four hits.
The Rebels claimed their 17th state championship and fifth since 2013.
The run for Decatur Heritage (30-11) closes out the coaching career of Steve Meek, who is retiring after 38 years in coaching, including 11 at Heritage.
The school year for Decatur Heritage boys athletics closes out with the baseball team finishing second in 2A, the boys basketball team finishing second in 1A and the football team advancing to the final eight in the 1A playoffs.
