OXFORD — Decatur Heritage got the great start it wanted Wednesday.
Unfortunately the finish of Game 1 of the Class 2A state championship series didn’t end the way the Eagles wanted.
G.W. Long rallied to beat Decatur Heritage, 7-6, in nine innings at Choccolocco Park.
The teams play Game 2 today at 10 a.m. at Jacksonville State. Heritage is in a must-win situation to force a third and deciding game soon after Game 2 ends.
“When you have the two best teams in Class 2A playing for a state championship, this is the kind of game you’re going to get,” Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek. “They battled back and we battled back. Neither team would give up.”
Decatur Heritage led 4-1 after three innings. G.W. Long tied it with runs in the fifth and six innings. The contest went into extra innings with both teams scoring two runs in the eighth.
G.W. Long pushed across a run in the ninth with two outs. Decatur Heritage went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth.
Decatur Heritage found itself in a similar situation in the semifinals at Mars Hill last week. The Panthers won Game 1, 15-11. The Eagles then won Game 2, 12-2, and Game 3, 3-1.
“We know how to come back,” senior pitcher/outfielder Cole O’Brien said. “We’ve done it before and can do it again.”
O’Brien started on the mound and went seven innings while giving up four earned runs, five hits and striking out two. He was directly involved in two situations that were huge in the outcome.
In the fifth inning, O’Brien was pitching and battled G.W. Long’s Blayne McDaniel to a full count with two out and two runners in scoring position. The eight-pitch at bat ended with McDaniel hitting a two-run single up the middle.
“Good hitters hit good pitches and that’s what their guy did,” Meek said. “Give him credit.”
In the eighth inning with the bases loaded and two outs, G.W. Long’s Trevor Morris hit a soft fly ball to shallow center. O’Brien, who moved to center in the eighth inning, came in at full speed and laid out for the ball.
“It hit in my glove and bounced out,” O’Brien said.
G.W. Long scored two runs, but Decatur Heritage did tie the game in the bottom of the inning on Mac Hurst’s two-out, two-run single through the infield.
“We don’t have to do anything to get these guys ready to play the next game,” Meek said. “We’ll be ready for Game 2 and look out for us in Game 3.”
Hurst and Tyler Olive both had doubles for the Eagles. Hurst went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
