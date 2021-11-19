TRINITY — It may have been a new year, but the story was just the same.
Decatur Heritage fell to Pickens County Friday night 60-46 in the Class 1A state quarterfinals. It was the second straight year the Tornadoes eliminated the Eagles from the postseason.
“They’re really good, I mean there’s no doubt about it,” said Eagles head coach Steve Meek. “It seems like they’re in the finals every year, and for good reason.”
The game was really a tale of two halves.
After the first half, Pickens County led 28-6 thanks to a five-yard touchdown pass, two rushing scores and a 95-yard kickoff return. The second half, however, was a different story as Decatur Heritage outscored the Tornadoes 40-32.
What was the difference? Adjusting to the size and speed of Pickens County.
In the first half, quarterback Brayden Kyle was under constant duress. Aside from a 62-yard touchdown run, Kyle finished the half just 3 of 7 passing for 37 yards and an interception and 11 rushes for 28 yards and a fumble. He was tackled behind the line of scrimmage six times.
Heritage made the adjustments at the break and mounted a furious comeback attempt. Despite coming up short, Meek said it was representative of their season.
“Our guys have battled all year through adversity, and they did the same tonight,” said Meek. “I’m so proud of them for not rolling over and playing dead.”
In the second, half Kyle found his groove. The senior threw five touchdown passes, three to Alex Malone (27, 39, 34 yards) and two to Paxton Tarver (44 and 25 yards). He finished the game with 12 of 28 for 282 yards passing, 55 yards rushing and six total touchdowns.
A week removed from setting the state record for most touchdowns accounted for in a game with 11, he broke two more state records, setting the record for most touchdowns accounted for in a season with 70, as well as most total yards in a single season.
“I really don't know what else you can say about him,” Meek said. “The numbers speak for themselves. He’s just a competitor.”
Possibly the two most synonymous names with Decatur Heritage football, Meek and Kyle participated in their last games as head coach and quarterback, respectively, Friday night.
“I would just like to say on record that there are a bunch of schools that are going to look like idiots if they don’t try to get (Kyle) to play quarterback,” Meek said. “For him not to have more offers than he does is a shame. My goodness, I don’t know why you wouldn’t want a 6-2, 225 pound kid that is a competitor, a leader and has a cannon of an arm.”
Kyle had just as much to say of Meek.
“He’s been like a father to me,” Kyle said. “He’s an amazing coach and an even better man. He teaches us every day to be men of God. He’s meant so much to Decatur Heritage, and he means the world to me.”
Meek finishes his 11-year career with Decatur Heritage with a record of 86-42. Under his guidance the Eagles reached the playoffs from 2014-2021, advancing to the quarterfinals three times and the semifinals once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.