HUNTSVILLE — Genie McGhee posted 11 points, 11, rebounds, seven steals, seven blocks and four assists for Class 2A Decatur Heritage Christian Academy in a rout of 4A Westminster Christian, 48-23, on Friday.
Alex Jackson scored a team-high 13 points with five assists for the tenth-ranked Eagles (21-5). Emma Eastman had 12 points.
"A lot of energy," DHCA coach Johnny Jones said of his team's effort. "We've been preaching on energy all week. The last couple of weeks, we're trying to count down (to the postseason). We think we have a chance to make a good run, so every game we're trying to get better and better."
Jackson echoed her coach's focus on energy.
"It all started with the jump ball," Jackson said. "Genie got the tip, and we just went on from there. Our momentum carried us, and everyone was hustling. It kept us all together. When one person hustles, we all hustle, so we just kept feeding off each other."
Westminster stayed close during the first quarter. Ella Anderson made a 2-point basket to pull the Wildcats within 9-8 at the 3:43 mark. WCA was down 14-11 after Anderson made a 3 with 1:42 left in the period.
Jackson's bucket with 51 seconds left put the Eagles up 16-11 to cap the quarter's scoring.
DHCA scored the first 13 points of the second period and led 32-13 at halftime.
The Eagles continued to build on their lead in the third and led 46-18 heading into the final period.
"We definitely have been shooting the ball better," Eastman said.
Jones was impressed by his team's cohesive performance.
"We're shorthanded," Jones said. "We've got some girls sick. The young girls stepped up. The seniors became good leaders tonight. They led from the get-go, then the other girls followed."
The Eagles closed out their area schedule at 6-0 after beating West End 57-26 on Thursday and will host the Area 13 tournament.
Westminster boys 87, Decatur Heritage 39: Hayden Page led the 2A No. 5 Eagles (14-10) with nine points and made three of the team's eight 3-pointers. Nash Thomas finished with eight points, Bo Solley had seven and Bo Mitchell and Brady Wilson contributed six apiece. Hunter Ward made a 3 for his points.
The Wildcats flexed their talent and showed why they are No. 1 in 4A. All 10 Westminster players scored. Chase McCarty led all scorers with 15 and connected on three of his team's 10 total from beyond the arc. Tyler Enge had 13 points, and Eric Robinson also reached double figures with 12.
Page opened the game with a 3-pointer to give the Eagles their only lead at 3-0.
Westminster outscored DHCA 24-5 the rest of the quarter and held a 26-12 edge in the second period to lead 50-20 at halftime.
"We tried different things, and none of it worked," DHCA coach Jason Marshall said. "Kudos to them. They have a phenomenal team. We're still a work in progress, and we're hoping to pull it together."
The DHCA teams will host Athens Bible on Monday.
Marshall hopes to build consistency in the team's play heading toward the area tournament.
"There's times we look really good, and there's time we look really bad," Marshall said. "We've got to pull that together to where we're a very consistent team."
Decatur Heritage will be second in the Area 13 tourney, which Holly Pond will host. The Broncos swept their area schedule (6-0) beating the Eagles 58-52 at Heritage (Dec. 20) and 63-26 at home (Jan. 17).
"This is the first time in eight or nine years we'll have to travel," Marshall said. "The first time we played Holly Pond ... it came sort of right down to the end. Then we went to their place and we looked about like we did tonight. We looked overwhelmed. We looked like we didn't belong, and it's not a good feeling as a coach because you want your guys to compete every time. I will say I think we competed tonight. I think (Westminster was) just way more talented out on the floor than what we had."
