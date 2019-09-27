The Morgan County Volleyball Tournament is Thursday at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.
The nine-team tournament starts at noon. The championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The teams have been seeded into three pools. The top two teams from each pool advance to bracket play, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Teams in Pool A are defending champion Brewer, Falkville and Priceville. Pool B is Danville, Decatur and Decatur Heritage. Pool C is Hartselle, West Morgan and Austin.
Admission is $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.