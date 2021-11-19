It would be fitting if there were a two-hump camel at tonight’s playoff game in Trinity.
Both visiting Pickens County and host Decatur Heritage have humps they need to clear.
For Pickens County, it needs to clear the hump of overconfidence. Just 53 weeks ago, the Tornadoes traveled to the same field for a second-round game with Decatur Heritage. The Tornadoes led 34-0 at halftime and went on to win 48-24.
Pickens County advanced to last year’s state championship game where it lost to Linden, 32-8.
“Decatur Heritage is another hump for us to clear on the path to get back to the state championship game,” Pickens County head coach Michael Williams said. “We are expecting a different game from what happened last year when we were up there. Both teams have changed a lot.”
For Decatur Heritage, it must clear the hump of having never defeated Pickens County in two previous meetings. Beating the Tornadoes is a challenge for any team looking to represent the North in the state championship game. They are a tough team to knock off in November.
“They are a well-oiled machine with a lot of tradition,” Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said. “They are a well-balanced offense that can beat you in many ways. That’s why they are where they are.”
Tonight’s game could be Meek’s last as Decatur Heritage head coach. He plans to retire at the end of this season.
Decatur Heritage fans hope the game they watch tonight is nothing like last year’s contest. Pickens County quarterback Javion Belle threw six touchdown passes, including five in the first half. Belle, now a senior, is back tonight for another crack at the Eagles.
“Last year, it was Javion making plays and getting the ball to his receivers, who broke tackles for long runs,” Williams said. “I don’t look for that to happen this time.”
Belle finished the night completing 12 of 18 passes for 314 yards. He had 285 yards on just his six touchdown passes.
Decatur Heritage will rely on its defensive front to pressure Belle. Meek thinks this season’s defensive line can make a difference.
“They’ve really come together and played great in our last two games,” Meek said.
The defenders up front are Luke McGee at nose guard and Saxon Sample and Mac Hurst at the ends. Brian Brown, Charlie Hellard and Jacob Belcher will also mix in up front.
Williams’ main concern with Decatur Heritage is the offense led by quarterback Brayden Kyle. After the disastrous first half in last year’s game, Kyle rallied his team for four touchdowns in the second half. Last Friday, the Eagles scored 76 points vs. Ragland with Kyle accounting for 11 touchdowns.
“That No. 2 (Kyle) can flat out play,” Williams said. “He’s got an electric arm and compares with any of the quarterbacks we’ve seen this season.”
One of Pickens County’s two losses was to 4A Gordo, 43-14, which was led by quarterback Tanner Bailey, who is committed to Oregon.
Meek hopes he gets to watch his team play its best game of the season tonight.
“Even though we scored 76 last week, I don’t think we’ve played our best game,” Meek said. “This would be a great time to get our best game.”
