Decatur Heritage baseball seems to be back on its familiar path to success.
The Eagles spent the last week of March at the Gulf Coast enjoying the beach and facing some tougher-than-normal competition in tournament play.
Then they returned home and have plowed through the schedule undefeated on the way to claiming a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
Decatur Heritage hosts Colbert County today in the opening round of the state playoffs with a doubleheader at home starting at 4:30 p.m. If a third game is needed to decide the series, Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m.
It will be a rare first-round contest between teams that are both ranked in the state’s top 10. Decatur Heritage (25-5) is No. 3 in 2A and Colbert County (28-8) is No. 9.
“We haven’t played them, but I’ve seen them play,” Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. “They have a really good left-handed pitcher (Ethan Benford). It’s going to be a challenge.”
Challenging competition is what the trip to the beach was all about for Decatur Heritage. The Eagles faced it while going 1-3. The losses were to Faith Academy, the No. 1 team in 6A, 6-1, to 7A Enterprise, 14-0, and to 5A West Point, 8-7.
The Eagles salvaged the trip with an 8-5 win over 6A Scottsboro before returning home to win eight in a row going into the playoffs.
“Playing really good competition just pushes us to be better,” junior shortstop/pitcher Tyler Founds said. “It just makes us work that much harder. Working to get better is what this team is about.”
In the nine-game winning streak, Decatur Heritage has used hitting and pitching to be successful. The Eagles have outscored opponents 98-24. They have scored in double figures six times. Junior Nash Rippen has had the hottest bat with four home runs and 17 RBIs.
“Lately, it seems like every time I come to the plate there are runners on base,” Rippen said. “I like opportunities to drive in runs.”
Rippen leads the team with eight home runs.
“We were in a hitting slump at the beach, but when Nash got hot everybody else sort of followed his lead and started hitting the ball,” Meek said.
The pitching has been excellent. Opponents have been held to three runs or less seven times. Founds and fellow junior Cole O’Brien are the top two starters on a team with pitching depth.
During the winning streak, Founds has thrown 19 innings, allowed four earned runs and struck out 24. O’Brien has thrown 12 innings with three earned runs and 26 strikeouts.
Either Founds or O’Brien will be the starter in Game 1 vs. Colbert County with the other starting in Game 2.
“We have a lot of pitchers and you can never have too many of them,” Meek said. “In a series that could go three games, I feel really good about our pitching depth.”
It’s been five years since Decatur Heritage won the 2016 Class 1A state championship in a series with J.U. Blacksher.
In 2017, Decatur Heritage fell in the 1A finals to Sweetwater with a one-run loss in the deciding third game. In 2019, Decatur Heritage moved up to 2A and lost in the semifinals to Westbrook Christian.
Decatur Heritage looked to be ready for another playoff run last year before COVID shut the season down.
“We think about what happened last year a lot,” Founds said. “That was a great group of seniors. We were ready for some big things to happen and then it was all gone.
“This team is playing for ourselves, but we’re also playing for those seniors. We want them to feel like they are a big part of our success because they are.”
