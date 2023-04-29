The season is still alive for Decatur Heritage.
Bryant Sparkman’s screamer over the left field fence late Friday night gave Decatur Heritage a 5-4 win over Piedmont in Game 2 of their Class 3A playoff series.
The win gives the Eagles a split of the series and forces Game 3 Saturday at noon.
Decatur Heritage led 3-0. Piedmont tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Both teams scored a run in the eighth. After a scoreless ninth, Sparkman opened the 10th with what proved to be the game winning hit.
Bo Solley was the winning pitcher after throwing 5 1/3 innings for the Eagles (18-13).
The series winner advances to play the winner of No. 1 Gordo (24-4) at Hokes Bluff (18-15).
--
Game 1, Piedmont 7, Decatur Heritage 2: Piedmont pitcher Brodie Homesley pitched a complete game with five strikeouts while throwing 93 pitches and giving up just five hits and walking two. He did hit two batters.
Decatur Heritage’s first batter Bo Mitchell singled on the first pitch in the bottom of the first. On the second pitch of the inning, Heritage’s Bryant Sparkman grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.
The Eagles would have just two more base runners until the sixth inning, when they scored their two runs. Sparkman doubled in both runs that inning.
Sparkman was the losing pitcher. He pitched 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and three earned runs. He wiggled out of jams in both the fourth and fifth innings with two runners on and just one out.
Decatur Heritage pitchers walked eight and hit two batters.
This was considered something of a transition season for Decatur Heritage. After advancing to the 2A finals last season, the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s competitive balance rule bumped the Eagles up to Class 3A.
Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek retired and three All-State players, Cole O’Brien, Nash Rippen and Tyler Founds, graduated.
Meek was replaced by Jay Mitchell, who had enjoyed success previously at Madison Academy and Mars Hill. Mitchell won three state championships at Mars Hill and between the previous two schools coached seven other teams to the finals.
The Eagles did return All-State players senior Bo Solley and sophomore Bryant Sparkman, but still the starting lineup has been dominated by sophomores and freshmen.
It’s been a streaky season with the Eagles winning their first seven games, losing their next 12 and winning their next 10 in a row.
Piedmont has never won a baseball state championship, but the Bulldogs have been to the state finals five times since 2012, including last year. Piedmont returned three All-State selections in Jack Hayes, Max Hanson and McClane Mohon.
