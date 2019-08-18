When Decatur Heritage lines up on offense for the first snap Friday at Phillips, a familiar name will be at running back.
Senior Colton Keith will be starting his third season as the lone running back in the Eagles’ attack. He’ll also be continuing a family legacy. It will be the fifth season that a Keith has started at that position. His brother Jackson played the same position for two years.
It’s been a good run of success for the Keith family and Decatur Heritage. Combined, the Keith brothers have rushed for 4,576 yards and 45 touchdowns in 49 games. The Eagles have posted a 37-12 record with five trips to the playoffs.
“Those are amazing numbers,” Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said. “It would be great to see it go over 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns this season.”
Decatur Heritage, like most teams in 2019, spreads out the offense to make the defense cover as much space as possible. The Eagles have several talented players who make the offense click. Decatur Heritage averaged scoring 30 points a game last season.
Perhaps the key to making it all work is the old-fashioned formula of running the ball. To beat Decatur Heritage, you better stop the run. That means for the last four years stopping one of the sons of Barry and Karen Keith. Jackson rushed for 2,006 yards and 23 touchdowns in his two seasons. Colton has 2,590 yards and 22 touchdowns through two seasons.
“When I came out for football in the seventh grade, I weighed 170 pounds and had no clue on what position to play,” Colton said. “I’m out on the field and didn’t know where to go. I asked Coach Meek. He looked at me for a minute and then said ‘Why don’t you go over to the running backs with your brother.’ ”
Since the seventh grade, Colton said he got up to as high as 215 pounds before slimming down to 175 pounds.
“I’ve always been a little bigger than Jackson. He’s always been the fastest. At least that’s what he says,” Colton said. “We’ve never raced. So I’m not sure if he is the fastest.
“I think we have different styles of running the ball. He liked to use his speed and run around the defense. I’m more physical. I like to run through them.”
Expectations are high this season for Decatur Heritage. The Eagles have 14 seniors on the roster. That’s the most ever for the Class 1A program. There’s talent and experience on both sides of the ball.
“I’ve been impressed with a lot of the younger new guys,” Colton said. “Since the first day they have been ready to go. They know what they need to do to make us a better team.”
The Keith legacy to Decatur Heritage football ends after this senior. Colton is the youngest in the family. He does plan to continue the family legacy of attending Auburn. Jackson is there working on an aerospace engineering degree.
Colton would like to follow his father’s path and work for Chick-fil-A. Barry Keith is the owner/operator of the two stores in Decatur.
“I love Chick-fil-A and the plan is to work for the company after college,” Colton said. “It’s a great company. I have worked for my dad since I was 16.”
Since Chick-fil-A and football have long had a connection, it only seems fitting to ask a football player who works at Chick-fil-A a math question. How many Chick-fil-A sandwiches would equal the 4,576 yards the Keith brothers have rushed for in the last four years for Decatur Heritage?
Based on Colton’s estimation that Chick-fil-A sandwiches are four inches wide and with 36 inches in a yard, the number comes to 41,184 sandwiches, sauce not included.
“That’s a lot of sandwiches, but it is a lot of yards,” Colton said.
