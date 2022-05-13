FLORENCE — Steve Meek said it would be a war.
The veteran Decatur Heritage coach knew when his team traveled Friday to take on Mars Hill in Game 2 of the Class 2A state semifinals, that the Eagles were in for a fight.
And that’s exactly what they got. But in every fight, there’s always a winner, and Friday that was Decatur Heritage.
The Eagles took down Mars Hill 3-1, punching their ticket to the 2A state finals next week in Oxford.
“I think I’m the luckiest coach in the world to be able to coach these guys,” Meek said. “They don’t give up, don’t back down, they just fight.”
Decatur Heritage pitcher Tyler Founds allowed just one hit and no runs through six innings, and finished allowing just three hits and one run against nine strikeouts.
“I had a great game. My arm felt real loose,” Founds said. “My fastball had a little bit of movement, and it was working well. Then I added in my curveball.”
Founds' toughest moment came in the fifth inning. After just having a no-hit bid snapped, the senior was a jam with runners at the corners.
“We’ve worked all year to prepare for these situations,” Founds said. “I trust the guys behind me; they’ve made plays all year. Honestly, that’s the kind of moment I live for.”
Founds struck his way out of the jam, which energized the entire team, including Meek, who decided to motivate his guys to end the scoreless tie.
“I really felt like that was our chance to take control of the game. We had another little thing that kind of juiced them up,” Meek said as he motioned to his championship ring from 2016. “I pulled my ring out and showed them.”
Founds kept the energy alive with a leadoff single, which brought up star Nash Rippen. Rippen proceeded to do what he does best, blasting a ball over right field for the go-ahead two run homer.
“Amazing man, I mean, man that was just amazing,” Rippen said. “Credit to their pitcher, he made us look like we didn’t know how to hit for a while. But I just waited for my pitch, and I got it.”
Decatur Heritage added an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI single from Shine Barron.
After surrendering one run and reaching his pitch limit, Founds exited the game with runners on the corners and two outs. Bo Solley took his place and immediately retired the final batter.
The win sends Decatur Heritage to the state finals next week. It will be the school’s first appearance in the finals as a 2A team, and it’s first overall since 2017.
It will also be the final series under Meek, who is retiring after the season.
“I’m not going to lie, this feels good. All the hard work, time away from my family, it feels good to end in the finals one more time,” Meek said. “But the win one for the Gipper days are over. Whether it’s me in my first year, last year or some completely different coach. This team is going to compete, and that’s what gives them a chance to win.”
The Eagles will face the winner of Ariton and G.W. Long on Wednesday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford beginning at 4 pm. Game 2 will take place Thursday at Jacksonville State, beginning at 10 a.m., with the if-necessary Game 3 immediately following.
“I’m excited. This is something that I’ve dreamed about and wanted for a long time,” Rippen said. “But the job's not finished. We can’t get satisfied because there’s still more to do.”
