For Decatur Heritage football player Sam Waters, it has been a dream season.
After years of working his way closer to a starting position in the offensive line, the senior made it at center.
Playing the position is much more than being the person who begins each play with a snap of the ball. There’s the responsibility of making sure his four teammates, who line up with him shoulder to shoulder, know their duties.
Sometimes that can get a little tricky, especially with senior tackle Lemzel Johnson.
“I have to remind him when we are on offense or defense,” Waters said. “We had one game where he tackled the linebacker because he thought we were on defense.”
Johnson doesn’t deny the story. He thinks it is perfectly understandable for someone with a limited knowledge of the game. If he watches a football game on TV tomorrow, it will be his first.
“There just aren’t any football fans in my house,” Johnson said. “I didn’t grow up with the game.”
Waters and senior tackle Justin Densmore did grow up with the game and especially Decatur Heritage football. Waters’ brother Ben played on one of the first Decatur Heritage teams.
“I think my dad (Mark) has been to every Decatur Heritage football game,” Waters said.
Densmore’s brother Jacob played on the 2016 team for head coach Steve Meek. That team got bounced out of the playoffs by Pickens County, 48-12, in the only meeting between the schools.
Decatur Heritage (9-2) plays Pickens County (8-3) tonight in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
“We can make some history if we beat them,” Densmore said.
After last year’s 12-1 record with an experienced line led by All-State player Carter Sample and two-year starter Mason Lentz at center, Meek knew replacing four starters would not be easy.
“We weren’t looking for any able body to play in the line,” Meek said. “We were looking for anybody to play in the line.”
The only returning starter is Densmore (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) at tackle. Johnson (6-3, 230) is the other tackle. Waters (5-11, 173) used his experience as the team’s long snapper to take over at center. Junior Brian Brown (5-8, 225) and sophomore Charlie Hellard (5-8, 200) are the guards.
“That group has really come a long way,” Meek said.
The numbers don’t lie. Decatur Heritage averages 41.5 points a game. Quarterback Brayden Kyle has thrown for 32 touchdowns and rushed for 17. He has accounted for 3,378 yards of total offense.
Last week in the first-round win over Wadley, Kyle threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more. That doesn’t happen without an offensive line doing its job.
“Our goal is to give Brayden at least three seconds to make a decision on a run-pass option,” Waters said. “If we can give him closer to seven seconds, good things usually happen.”
When Decatur Heritage goes on defense, all five of the offensive linemen switch over to defensive positions.
This season has been an unexpected experience for Johnson. When his younger brother joined the football program last year, he was talked into playing.
“I thought trying football would be better than sitting around waiting for my brother’s practice to end so I could drive us home,” Johnson said.
Waters and Densmore agree that Johnson’s size and athletic ability make him one of the most talented players on the team. They say that receiver Alex Malone is the only teammate who is faster. They agree the one thing missing in Johnson’s game is a little meanness.
“Oh, if we could get him mad, he would be unstoppable,” Waters said.
Johnson said playing the game has given him a different understanding from what little he’s watched.
“I thought it was just a game where people hit each other as hard as they can,” Johnson said. “The game is more tactical than I thought.
“Believe it or not, there’s a reason why the players are going in certain directions. I’ve enjoyed it, and I’m still learning.”
Densmore said one thing Johnson can’t seem to learn involves putting on the game jersey.
“Everybody knows you slip the jersey over the shoulder pads and then pull them both down together over your head,” Densmore said. “Every Friday it seems like I’m in the locker room pulling on Lemzel’s jersey trying to get it over the shoulder pads that he already put on first.”
