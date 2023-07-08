D220909 Decatur Heratage Football TH7.JPG (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Last season, Decatur Heritage's Jaxon Thomas (2) caught 39 passes for 646 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for 422 yards and five touchdowns. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

In recent years Decatur Heritage athletics has become known for success. The Eagles have produced winners in several sports, including state championships in baseball and boys basketball.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.