In recent years Decatur Heritage athletics has become known for success. The Eagles have produced winners in several sports, including state championships in baseball and boys basketball.
Football has been no exception. Since 2015, Decatur Heritage has had four seasons of 10 wins or more. The football program has won four region championships, advanced to the state quarterfinals three times and the semifinals once.
But unlike baseball and basketball, the Eagles have struggled to get over that hump to win a state championship in football.
Nikita Stover wants that to change.
"We're trying to instill that football mindset here," Stover said. "We've got guys that like football, but now they're starting to love it."
Stover is entering his second season as head coach at Decatur Heritage. The Eagles went 4-6 last season, but the record is misleading. The team, which featured few seniors and a host of underclassmen, lost four games by 10 points or less.
"We had several games that came down to the last minute and 30 seconds," said Stover. "We were just such a young team that we struggled to finish."
"There's a sense of hunger to go out and prove ourselves this year," Stover added.
This season Decatur Heritage will still be young, but the difference this season is experience gained last season by a host of players in grades 8-10.
Among the numerous players coming back this year will be running back Savarius Evans, who rushed for 825 yards and six touchdowns last season as an eighth grader. He also had 62 tackles and two interceptions on defense. Stover believes Evans is "one of the better running backs in north Alabama."
Also back is leading receiver Jaxon Thomas. The senior caught 39 passes for 646 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for 422 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 61 tackles on defense.
A top priority for the Eagles this summer has been finding leaders.
"I feel like leadership was something that we struggled with last year," Stover said. "We've had some guys really step up this offseason. Guys like Jacob Belcher, Trey Letson and Jonathan Bowling are all working like they're seniors and I think it's going to make a big difference."
However, there's no doubt that the experience provided from last year will be invaluable, no matter what class they may be in.
"We had a lot of young guys step up last year and that year of growth is so important," Stover said. "We were young and we struggled to close out games, but we've been prioritizing finishing. Once these guys figure that out, I think they're going to see how good they can be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.