Both the Decatur Heritage baseball and softball teams had wins Saturday.
The stars of the game for both teams were the new home fields on the Spring Avenue campus.
“What a beautiful day, and what a great day for our school,” baseball coach Steve Meek said.
Until Saturday, home field for the Eagles was at the old campus on Austinville Road. The school moved to the Spring Avenue campus in 2009. When the move came, the vision was already there to someday build a baseball and softball facility there.
Construction started in the fall of 2018. It became a reality Saturday at a cost of $2 million.
“This is the culmination of the effort of a lot of people,” said Decatur Heritage athletic director Ty Patterson. “It’s the success of our school family. That’s one of the cool things about Decatur Heritage.”
Coaches and parents were at the field late Friday night putting on the finishing touches for the “Grand Slam Celebration Day. That included using flash lights to get the advertising signs on the outfield fences.
“You walk into the ballpark and it’s just beyond expectations,” said softball coach Scottie Hubbard. “The best part is that our kids can step right out of that school building and walk to practice. We don’t have to worry about getting kids across town for practice and games.”
Both teams made the most of their first games at the new field. The softball team beat Lee 15-5 in five innings. The baseball team beat Cleveland, 8-4.
Pitcher Brooklyn Palmer threw the first pitch on the softball field. Abby Terry, the Eagles’ leadoff hitter, had the first hit. The Eagles (2-3) had two hits and three RBIs from Summer Sims. Emily Hubbard doubled and scored two runs. Brantleigh Williams scored three runs. Palmer allowed four earned runs in five innings.
“I told the girls I was proud for them setting the tone for this new field with a win,” Hubbard said. “We played our best game of the season so far.”
The baseball team took control of their game early with six runs in the first two innings. Meek used a different lineup for the first game with all eight seniors in the game.
“Several of them don’t usually start, but I thought they should play in the first game here after playing at that old field for so many years,” Meek said.
Carter Sample started on the mound, threw the first pitch and was the winning pitcher. In the bottom of the first, he had the first hit and first RBI when he drove in Stratton Orr. The game ended with Sample throwing out a runner at the plate from left field.
“I was just proud to play in the first game here,” Sample said. “This is an incredible place and is going to be great for the baseball culture at our school.”
Sample went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a double. Maddux Terry and Nash Rippen each had two hits.
Decatur Heritage baseball 11, East Lawrence 1: It was a Saturday sweep for Decatur Heritage. Orr went 3-for-3 with a double. Sample doubled and drove in two runs. Houston South went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Baker Wilson was the winning pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.