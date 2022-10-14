Decatur Heritage is playing its biggest game of the season tonight in Gaylesville.
A victory for the Eagles (4-4, 2-3) would put them in the playoffs for a ninth straight season.
“That playoff streak is certainly important for the program,” senior quarterback Bo Solley said, “but it’s important for this team to make the playoffs after all we’ve gone through this season.”
It’s been a different season for Decatur Heritage, but that was expected with a new head coach in Nikita Stover, the loss of one of the winningest senior classes in school history and the need to reach down as far as seventh and eighth graders just to fill out the varsity roster.
“This was the road we chose to travel,” Stover said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge, but the kids have responded well and we are excited about the playoffs.”
A win does allow the Eagles to step into the playoff. Going by comparative scores, Decatur Heritage should be the favorite in this away game. The Eagles are 3-1 in away games this season.
If the unexpected happens at Gaylesville, Decatur Heritage could back into the playoffs if Cedar Bluff loses at heavily favored Appalachian.
Decatur Heritage would enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of Class 1A, Region 7 and travel to Meek (7-0).
“I think the way we are playing right now we would be a No. 4 that nobody wants to play,” Solley said.
Being a No. 4 seed is certainly a different place for Decatur Heritage. The Eagles went into this season with a 22-game region winning streak dating back to 2018 that included three region championships.
Keeping that streak alive was going to be difficult with all the changes. Bad luck with multiple injuries that reduced the senior and junior numbers to less than a handful hasn’t helped. Solley and Willis Orr are the only seniors still playing.
“We went from being the guys who followed some great leaders in last year’s senior class to being the old men on the team,” Orr said. “We’ve had to be the leaders for a bunch of young guys that we hardly knew.”
The Decatur Heritage football facility has two small locker rooms. In the past, one would be for just seniors and juniors.
“There were so few of us in the (senior-junior) room, that we moved the rest of the team in there with us,” Solley said.
After opening the season with wins over 2A Section, 24-22, and 3A Carbon Hill, 26-16, the Eagles began region play with a 57-35 loss at Valley Head (7-0 and ranked No. 5 in the state).
“That was the wake-up call,” Solley said. “That’s when we started thinking, are we not as good as we thought or are we just too young?”
Decatur Heritage lost another region game the next week vs. Coosa Christian, 35-21, before getting its first region win at Cedar Bluff, 43-20. That was followed by a 48-47 loss to 4A New Hope and then another region loss to Appalachian, 16-12.
A bounce-back win at Woodville, 49-8, last week has the Eagles on the doorstep to making the playoffs.
“The thing about it is that we’ve had the lead or have been close late in every game we’ve lost,” Stover said. “We could easily have a 7-1 record.”
Several new names for Decatur Heritage have popped on the list of area statistic leaders. Start with Solley at quarterback. He’s the top quarterback in the area in passing yardage. He has completed 101 of 173 passing attempts for 1,717 yards and 21 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
“The passing numbers are a credit to my receivers and what they do after catching the ball and our blocking up front,” Solley said.
Solley has also rushed for 473 yards and four touchdowns.
“Bo has done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Stover said. “He’s got us in position to play for a spot in the playoffs.”
The Eagles’ top rusher is eighth-grader Savarius Evans with 93 carries for 723 yards and six touchdowns. Evans also leads the defense with 53 tackles and two interceptions.
Leading the Decatur Heritage receivers are junior Jaxon Thomas with 30 for 555 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore Paxton Tarver has 22 for 423 yards and eight touchdowns. Freshman Nash Thomas has caught 20 for 271 yards and four scores. Orr has 17 for 230 yards and a touchdown.
“The last two weeks I’ve seen a lot of energy and excitement about the playoffs,” Stover said. “That’s been good.
“I’ve also seen a lot of good signs this season about the future of the program. That’s good to see. We believe in what we are doing. Making the playoffs this year would mean a lot considering how this season has gone.”
