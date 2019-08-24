BEAR CREEK — Colton Keith and Hank Davis combined to rush for four touchdowns as Decatur Heritage opened the season with a big road win.
Keith scored on runs of 46 and 27 yards for the Eagles, while Davis added touchdown runs of 7 and 2 yards.
Stratton Orr connected with Alex Malone on a 10-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter.
Tyler Founds returned a kick 80 yards for a touchdown and kicker Ben Lovelace converted field goal attempts of 36 and 42 yards.
Defensively, Founds and Maddox Terry had one interception each for the Eagles.
Decatur Heritage hosts Sumiton Christian next Friday.
