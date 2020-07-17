The website MaxPreps.com has released a preseason All-State team with Decatur Heritage’s Sean Zerkle on the first-team squad.
Zerkle recently transferred to Decatur Heritage from Saint John Paul II in Huntsville. The transfer was so recent that Zerkle is still listed by MaxPreps as playing for SJPII.
The 6-foot-1, 185 pound receiver led the state last season with 80 catches for 1,716 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also had 11 interceptions on defense.
The MaxPreps team is led by defending Class 7A state champion Thompson and defending Class 6A state champion Oxford with five players each on the team.
Also on the team is Cullman running back Jaylen Hughey, who rushed for 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
A complete list of the team can be found on maxpreps.com
