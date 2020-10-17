Sean Zerkle has made Decatur Heritage football history by being named to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game in December.
The game features the top players in Alabama and Mississippi in a game scheduled to be played in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Dec. 12.
Zerkle is a part of a 40-player roster of seniors selected from 400 players nominated. There are 21 who have committed to Division I colleges.
“Sean is a hard worker and a pleasure to be around and coach,” Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said. “Making this team is a big honor for him and our program.”
After starring at receiver for Saint John Paul II in Huntsville, Zerkle transferred to Decatur Heritage this fall. He averages 22-yards a catch with 23 receptions for 506 yards and six touchdowns. The Eagles (7-2) are the Class 1A, Region 8 champions and ranked No. 6 in the state.
Zerkle has not committed to a college.
Alabama commitments playing in the game are defensive lineman Anquin Barnes of Lee-Montgomery, linebacker Deontae Lawson of Mobile Christian, defensive lineman Timothy Keenan of Ramsay and linebacker Ian Jackson of Prattville.
Auburn commitments scheduled to play are running back Amoni Goodwin of Hewitt-Trussville, and defensive lineman Lee Hunter of Blount.
Other players chosen who have committed to SEC schools include: receiver Roc Taylor of Oxford, defensive end Dylan Brooks of Handley and defensive back Edwin White of UMS-Wright (Tennessee); receiver Jackson Meeks of Central-Phenix City (Georgia); and offensive lineman Jon’Darius Morgan of Huffman (South Carolina).
Alabama lost to Mississippi 17-16 in overtime last year at Hattiesburg but still holds a 22-11 edge in the series.
