Weather is moving the Decatur Heritage football playoff game from Friday to Thursday.
Decatur Heritage will now play at Mars Hill Bible in Florence at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
Friday’s forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of showers during the day and through the evening. Thursday’s forecast calls for just a 30 percent chance of rain with a low temperature in the low 50s.
The winner of the Decatur Heritage-Mars Hill game advances to the play the Pickens County at Spring Garden winner next week in the semifinals.
