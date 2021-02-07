This was supposed to be a rebuilding season for Decatur Heritage.
The Eagles were coming off a trip last year to the Elite Eight and were just two seasons removed from the school's first state championship. But they had lost players Noah Boler, GianCarlo Valdez, Jackson Kyle and Derrick Bishop, leaving sizable holes in the team's roster.
"A lot of people thought we weren't going to have a good season because we didn't have the superstars that we've had in the past," said junior Brayden Kyle. "There was a question mark about this season, but I felt like if we came in and played as a team, we could beat anybody."
Decatur Heritage was ready to prove the doubters wrong.
"We were very excited for this season. Especially when we got Sean (Zerkle)," said senior Clay Smith, "We were ready to come in and show that we could be just as good as we had been."
Youth movement
But if the Eagles were to have success, they were going to have to rely on a lot of young players.
"I've always tried to look at who's the best players in 7-12 grade, and sometimes I will bring up younger players," said head coach Jason Marshall. "Right now, we have three eighth-graders on the varsity. The guys we brought up, we felt like they could be really good players."
The Eagles typically hone their skills early in the season by scheduling games against larger schools, which this year included Decatur, Albertville, Bob Jones and Huntsville.
Playing a schedule like that is what has helped turn the Eagles into one of the state's top programs.
"This year to play that kind of schedule, I was a little worried. With young guys, you worry about their confidence," Marshall said. "But we really held our own."
Marshall said his team's play early on surprised him and showed him they were capable of doing big things this season.
"I realized after the first six or seven games that, wow, we've got something here," he said. "We have to play a little different because we don't have that big guy down low, but when we realized just how well we're playing, we started talking about making another run."
The Eagles have been buoyed by the emergence of players such as Kyle and Zerkle, as well as the return of sharpshooter Smith, who recently passed 1,000 points.
Gaining respect
Despite being 7-7, Decatur Heritage rose to No. 1 in Class 1A, a testament to the respect that state sports writers gave their play and strength of schedule.
"It definitely shows just how tough our schedule is," said Smith. "Our record really doesn't matter until we get to area, so we want to play the toughest competition possible."
"I'm glad that they see the teams we played," Kyle added. "And to reach that No. 1 ranking, it felt good after everyone thought we wouldn't be that good."
Now the team turns its attention toward making state championship run. Both Kyle and Smith were a part of the 2018-19 state championship squad.
"It was such a cool experience, and now we just want to get back that so that our teammates now can enjoy it," Smith said. "Coach always talks about getting our picture back on the wall, and that's what our goal is."
