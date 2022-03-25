When Brayden Kyle joins your team it doesn’t take him long to get to work.
Just a few hours after the Decatur Heritage quarterback signed the papers Thursday to be a preferred walk-on at North Alabama, he was on campus in Florence watching his new football team’s spring game.
“I would like to meet some more of the coaches and players,” Kyle said before heading to Florence. “I’m excited and ready to be part of the team.”
Kyle becomes the second football player from Decatur Heritage to have the opportunity to play NCAA Division I football. Teammate Tyler Founds signed as a preferred walk-on with Troy University in February.
Being a preferred walk-on means you are a member of the football team, but you have no scholarship. Preferred walk-ons can join the program in the weeks after they graduate from high school. They also have the opportunity to later earn a scholarship.
A simple walk-on, who just shows up wanting to try out for the team, cannot join the program until the college begins classes in the fall.
“For me it’s a great opportunity to play DI football and to be close to home,” Kyle said. “All I ever wanted was the chance to play college football.
“Like I always say, God has a plan, and that plan is taking me to UNA. I have family and friends over there. My family and friends in Decatur are just an hour away. I come from a big family and being close to my family is important.”
Kyle chose UNA over Indiana Wesleyan, an NAIA school seven hours to the north. He goes from wearing the purple of Decatur Heritage to the purple of UNA.
The UNA football team is still in the process of making the transition from being a NCAA Division II powerhouse to competing on the Division I level in the ASUN Conference. One thing the Lions desperately need is for someone to be the man at the quarterback position.
Last fall, the Lions (3-8) had three quarterbacks combine for just over 2,800 yards passing with 26 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.
What Kyle did in high school has to be intriguing to the UNA coaches. The Class 1A Back of the Year and two-time first-team All-State quarterback has size (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) and a powerful passing arm. Last season he completed 144 of 241 passes for 39 touchdowns and 2,855 yards. He also rushed 105 times for 1,550 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Kyle is a two-time All-State selection in both football and basketball. He’s been The Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year in football twice and in basketball once with this year’s selection still to come. He’s one of three finalists for the Class 1A Player of the Year in basketball.
The signing ceremony gave some in the Decatur Heritage family the opportunity to brag on one of the most decorated athletes in school history.
“Brayden is a great example of what you can do when you dream big.” Decatur Heritage athletic director Ty Patterson said.
Kyle’s signing in a way closes the book on the Steve Meek era as football coach at Decatur Heritage.
“College coaches can see on the film what you do on the football field,” Meek said. “What they can’t see is what kind of young man Brayden is and how hard he’s worked to get this great opportunity.”
